Floating on a wave of sound: with trumpeter Kishore Sodha

Kishore Sodha captivated Bengaluru with his rendition of evergreen film hits such as ‘Kuch To Log Kahenge’ and ‘Yeh Kya Hua’ on a gleaming golden Bach trumpet. Sodha has fond memories of his first visit to the city. In 1978, 18-year-old Sodha had accompanied Kishore Kumar on one of his live shows. RD Burman heard him and was curious. “Yeh kaun hai Kishore?” (who is he) Burman had asked the playback singer. Kishore Kumar told Burman, “Kishore Sodha is our swarleen artiste Rajinder Singh’s brother.” Sodha didn’t expect Burman to remember him, however, four years later he was called to be part of Burman’s troupe.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Sodha was in the city as part of Rotary Bangalore Peenya’s Lord Burman Rhythms and Blues, a concert that showcased Pancham Da’s greatest hits.

Taking the plunge

When Sodha first entered the playback scene for Burman, he was thrilled and also apprehensive as Burman was known for his jazz influences while Sodha was more attuned to the traditional musicality of Kalyanji- Anandji and Lakshmikant-Pyarelal.

Describing it as a “refreshingly new experience,” Sodha says, “I first worked with Pancham in Shalimar, which took 30 days of background recording.

Shaan and Sanam Teri Kasam followed where the songs offered more trumpet segments that got increasingly noticed.” ‘O Maria’ and ‘Sagar Kinaare’ from Saagar and ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ from Hum Kisise Kum Nahin have had his audience in raptures at live shows.

Extra boost

Sodha’s trumpet has been an integral part of composers from Kalyanji-Anandji, Bappi Lahiri, Anu Malik, Lakshmikant-Pyaarelal, Nadeem-Shravan and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. “I have been lucky to have worked with so many composers. It gave me an extra boost as I heard and absorbed a variety of compositions and musical designs by a multitude of creative minds.

And to have my trumpet blend seamlessly into each of these interesting songs and background scores has been exciting.”

Those were days when composers recognised the subtle tone and timbre of each instrument. “We were part of live recordings with 150 instruments. Even if one went out of tune, or played a wrong note, it would be identified and corrected for another take.

The ear for music was alive then. Look at what is happening now with digital recordings and synthetic post-mixing dominated by the keyboard.”

Learning curve

Working with Burman for two decades was gratifying for Sodha as Pancham had an eye and ear for rare instruments and sounds.

“Not just new instruments, Pancham blended everyday sounds such as of rubbing combs and scissors, or tapping a glass and spoon into his compositions. In the case of the trumpet, Pancham wanted a range of trumpets, and would appreciate the high notes I played, like I did in The Burning Train.”

It was Pancham’s ingenuity that saw Sodha manoeuvring the three keys of his American trumpet to express a range of emotions.

Pancham was like wine, getting better with age. “Consider his compositions for ‘Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai,’ ‘Gulabi Aankhen,’ and ‘Woh Haseena…’ Can we ever have such live trumpet sessions in film music now?”

In the early days, Sodha worked long hours — from 8 am to 10 pm travelling to different studios from Goregaon to Bombay Central.

“I have been a part of over 6,000 songs, apart from background scores. We would have more than 12 songs recorded in a month for several composers.”

Musical family

Sodha was born in Ujjain and moved to Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh as a 10-year-old. In 1975 he came to Mumbai to join his brother, Rajinder, who was already working in films. Sodha’s father, Rai Singh, was a bandmaster and led an orchestra of 150 musicians during the 1940s.

Singh’s three sons were into music with Rajinder taking to the swarleen flute, and Raj the soprano sax and violin. Sodha’s first brush with the trumpet happened when he was five years old. “My brother, Rajinder had accompanied Lata Mangeshkar on a tour to the US and had bought a small trumpet for me. That marked the beginning for my obsession with the horn.”

While Sodha is not part of any music director’s recordings for films now, he continues to work in jingles and is associated with tribute orchestra performances for Burman.

“We have had nearly 1,200 shows in 20 years that is about five shows a month. It is still not enough to showcase RDB’s repertoire,” Sodha says remembering Pancham’s passion for food and how no party would be complete without Burman cooking for the band. “That is when he snatched my rhythm box that I had brought from Dubai.”