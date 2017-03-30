Flag-bearer of folk music

Ustad Rehmat Khan Langa, who passed away this past Monday, has left a vacuum that will be hard to fill. The Langas and Manganiyars represent an ancient folk tradition of Rajasthan, Sindh and parts of Gujarat, that goes back in time more than 10 generations or 1000 years. This folk tradition is rooted in raga music and many compositions sung by them even today are in pure unadulterated raga and can be learnt as “lakhshan” (path showing) geets. The patrons of the Langas were Muslim; the patrons of the Manganiyars Hindu, according to Bhutte Khan Manganiyar, from Barmer, even though both communities are Muslims. But in every other respect, their tradition has one root.

The community was called upon to perform on every festive occasion – be it a birth, wedding or anniversary. They are the repositories of the traditional old compositions with appropriate lyrics for each occasion. Some of the instruments they use even today are historically of archival value as they remain virtually unchanged for centuries. Their art is carried forward orally and only within the family; it has traditionally not been taught to outsiders or even daughters who will marry outside the family. Thakurani J Himmeth Singh, married into a prominent Jaipur family, affirmed that “families like ours, not only the royals, felt a duty to sustain these traditional entertainers; our families were linked with theirs for generations. They called upon us in times of financial need. Wherever possible we called them over on all festive occasions so the patronage continued. Recently at the wedding of my grandson, we had a concert.” In fact, the Jaipur Viraasat Foundation set up by her late brother Thakur John Singh had done a lot of work for the Manganiyars in the region.

Ustad Rehmat Khan Langa was a unique musician – not only had he got the kind of recognition in India and abroad that a folk musician rarely gets, he was also easily ahead of his fellow folk musicians. As Bhutte Khan Manganiyar of Barmer says, “Unhone hamme raaste dikhaye; hum unhi kee raah pe chalte hain. Dil se hum unhe shradhanjali pesh karte hain” (he showed us the way musically, we follow in his footsteps, and we salute his memory from our heart”)

Born in 1956, Rehmat Khan was teaching folk music at the National Bal Bhawan in Delhi – a first, as never before has folk music been taught in the guru shishya parampara way. A song that he composed some time ago “Haanji, re banni tu” has been adopted as the signature song of the “Beti Padhao, Bachao” campaign launched by the Prime Minister. He is on record talking about this poignant song “The song is about a mother’s wishes for her daughter at all stages of her growing up; feeding her “malaai”(cream) , sending her to school, college, getting her a job…”.

Malini Awasthi, another versatile folk artist from Uttar Pradesh is mourning the demise of Ustad. Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, who hails from Rajasthan, and has collaborated with folk artists from the State, says it’s a “huge loss”. Ustad Nishat Khan who has also played in concert with the Manganiyars and Langas of Rajasthan commented, “Theirs is a vast and ancient tradition, I hope the progeny of Rehmat Khan keep alive this tradition that has been in the family for centuries. The passing away of an artist with ‘taalim’ before his time is indeed very sad.”