Music for a cause

Music composer Justin Prabhakaran, who created ripples with his unique compositions in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Oru Naal Koothu, is upbeat about his new composition for the Tamil Chair to be set up at the Harvard University. “It is a milestone in my musical career,” says Justin.

The idea to form a Tamil Chair at the Harvard University materialised when Tamil scholar Vaidehi Herbert, who had translated Sangam literature to English, had a friendly chat with US-based Cardiologist Vijay Janakiraman and his oncologist friend S. Thirugnanasambandan. The love for the language propelled the doctors to collect money to establish the first Sangam Professorship in Tamil Studies at the university. Of the 40 crores required to establish the endowment, the doctors have contributed nearly Rs.3.50 crores. In association with like-minded friends they are in the process of raising funds. Once established, the Tamil Chair will enable Tamil studies to take its proper place in Harvard alongside the study of the other great literary traditions for which the university is renowned.

Toronto-based Tamil Scholar Appadurai Muthulingam also joined the bandwagon and it was he who roped in Justin to compose the tune. It all happened when filmmaker Balu Mahendra’s assistant Raja took Justin to Muthulingam. Initially, Justin did not have any idea about the Tamil Chair but coming from Tamil heartland, the Madurai-born composer grabbed the opportunity. “I had no second thoughts when asked whether I was interested. I bore the expenses for the song composition and it is my contribution towards the establishment of the Tamil Chair,” he adds.

The lyric for the song is written by poet Va.Mu. Sethuraman and is sung by Supersinger Junior-fame Jessica Jude, who is also the youth ambassador for the Tamil Chair. The Canada-born singer did full justice to the song with her crisp pronunciation and mellifluous voice. “I did not compromise and did it with all sincerity. It took me three days to compose the tune and another four days for orchestration. The lyric was written in chaste Tamil,” says Justin

As fusion is his forte, Justin used both Carnatic and Western musical notations in his song. Since it is a song for the Tamil Chair he has composed a tune that has more traditional Tamil music influence. He has used flute, tabla and Sitar along with full Brass ensemble and other Western percussion instruments. “The five part chorus comprising both male and female singers also played a crucial role,” he says.

It needs special effort to compose tune as the composer has to condense his musical knowledge and adjust the metre of the tune to suit the lyric. “It was interesting. It is not the first time I am composing tune for the lyric as I had done it before,” he says.

Justin had earlier composed tune for Eppo Varuvaro in Oru Naal Koothu. The poem is written by legendary Tamil poet Gopalakrishna Bharathi. “It was challenging then as the song based on Carnatic raga was very popular. I just fine tuned it to suit modern palate. It gave me unforgettable experience and that helped me in good stead while composing this song,” he says.

In an attempt to retain the beauty of the lyrical content, Justin underplayed music and has given prominence to the lyric. The song is now played in promotional and fund raising events for the Tamil Chair.

The song can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcTNtXIB6M8