Songs from the heart

“It’s the North-East Monsoon,” remarked Robert Ellis, a member of the Madras Government, who was returning from a holiday in Coonoor. But his colleague said that his enthusiasm was premature, for it was only an ordinary downpour. And Ellis said grimly, “If the monsoon does not come, there’ll be an awful famine.” The year was 1876, and the Monsoon did not come. Madras was soon in the grip of a severe famine.

William Digby, editor of Madras Times wrote: “With characteristic generosity, a number of Hindu gentlemen in Madras city arranged to feed the starving poor.” But the result was that word spread around that food was available in plenty in the city, and people from drought hit Chingelpet and North Arcot districts flocked to Madras. Soon, “ten people were feeding with one meal 11,400 people a day,” wrote Digby.

Missionaries provided kanji to many, and Rev. Schaffter reported the instance of a man who refused to let his children take anything but rice. One of them died. Father Trincal said that the famine had opened the doors of heaven to many, for, drawn by the charitable works of the Church, they had converted to Christianity. Trincal wished he were rich, for then half the country would have come to him asking to be baptised.

In May 1877, a cyclone raged in Madras for three days, bringing in 50 cm of rain. The Adyar river flowed from bank to bank, and Digby lamented the short-sightedness of the government in not conserving rain water. The price of grains rose. The Madras government suggested that rice should be imported into Madras Presidency and that the government should regulate the price of grains. But Viceroy Lord Lytton, with cold indifference, said that it was wrong to interfere with free trade.

In August 1877, the government of Madras instructed its district officers to buy rice from local traders at prevailing rates, and stock at least a month’s supply of grain. But here again bureaucratic circumlocution put a spoke in the wheel. A quarrel arose between the Collector and the district engineer about where to store grains, and the result was that many pages of correspondence were sent to the Board of Revenue and the Governor in Council, and precious time was wasted. And in the meantime, people were dying in thousands on the streets of Madras.

Tamil poets recorded the suffering and the scale of the disaster through folk songs. Most of these songs belong to the kummi genre, which has its own mettu. Arasarkulam Saminathan wrote verses, which spoke of the tragedy of a woman and her child abandoned by her husband. The woman tries to sell her son: Moondru vayadu pillai, moonu roobai vilai — three-year old at a price of three rupees. There are no takers. Finally, a man offers to buy the boy for three kurunis of rice. Handing over the boy to the buyer, she takes the grains and walks away, weeping inconsolably. But a man snatches the rice bag from her and runs away — osai paduthaamal pinpurathil vandu, nel moottaiyai thaan parithe odinaan.

Another verse of Saminathan talks of a woman being stripped of all her clothes. Ashamed she commits suicide. Another says people ate large quantities of mountain aloe vera, and died of diarrhoea. Some broke open mango seeds, powdered the kernel and ate the powder.

A song in Percy Macqueen’s collection of folk songs tells of the rampant sale of children — dhaathu varusha panchathile, o saamiye, thaai vere pillai vere, o saamiye. Digby wrote: “The ties of nature were ruthlessly severed.”

Monegar choultry overflowed with abandoned infants. A song by Saminathan says that those who had not eaten for days, ate so much kanji (porridge), at the kanji thottis (soup kitchens) set up by the citizens of Madras, that they ended up being sick. The government too set up such joints. A song in Macqueen’s collection thanks Queen Victoria for this — Maharani punniyathile... kanji thotti pottargale.

Saminathan’s verse says that the government, after some time, felt that this arrangement was not of much use (kanji thotti vaithu saaramillai), and instead urged the rich to help by giving money to taluk officers, who would use it to buy grain. But most of the money ended up lining the pockets of the officers — paadiyai-k-kaippattrinar, …kalla-p-panamum pottanar.

Kallapuliyur Malaimarundan, in his Dhaathu varusha kummi, writes that people broke down ants’ nests, and ate the few grains the ants had stored — erumbu valaigalai vetti, adanil irukkum daaniyam thaan eduthu... One verse says that women offered sex to anyone who could give them some kanji — ennuyirkku kanji vaarthaal, eppodum pendaai iruppaen. There were grain riots. But the government did not punish those who stole grains — dandanai kindanai illai, says a verse by Malaimarundan. Saminathan records the scarcity of water — kudi neer kittaamal alaivaar. Vennandur Gurusami says in a verse that people ate roasted seeds of the karuvelam tree.

The Madras famine (1876-1877) left 50 lakh people dead.

Tamil folk songs are heart wrenching historical accounts, and record through rhythm and rhyme, one of the greatest tragedies the city has ever witnessed.