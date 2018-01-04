Coming into his own

R Ganesh drew a full house and his performance at Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha showed a strong influence of his guru Maharajapuram Santhanam. But he is also trying to evolve a style of his own and expand his repertoire too.

Ganesh offered chaste versions of Kiravani and Darbar. After an extensive alapana in the former, he presented a rarely heard ‘Chandrasekharam Asraye’ (Khandajathi Triputa), a composition of Dr. V. Raghavan on Kanchi Periyava. Swaras were alternately at the pallavi and at ‘Kamakotipeeta’.

Effective repartees

On the violin, Pudukkottai R. Ambika Prasad (disciple of Nagai Muralidharan) offered an imaginative delineation and responded to the kalpanaswaras effectively. In the thani, it was a duet between Madipakkam Suresh (disciple of Guru Karaikudi Mani) on the mridangam and Nanganallur Swaminathan (disciple of Srimushnam Raja Rao) on the ghatam.

Suresh’s deft fingers showed the playing style of his guru. His Tisra nadai was exquisite. Ganesh’s Darbar alapana was drawn-out, touching every aspect of the royal raga. Ambika Prasad’s response was refreshing. Tyagaraja’s ‘Narada Guruswami’ was elegant.

After such a detailed Darbar, Ganesh raced through three songs at a stretch, perhaps to make the audience at the afternoon concert sit up. ‘Darisikkavenum Chidambaraththe’ (Nattakurinji, Gopalakrishna Bharati) was a neat offering. One has heard this in Nadanamakriya. ‘Vijayambike Vimalambike’ (Vijayanagari, Muthaiah Bhagavathar) had crisp kalpanaswaras at ‘Geetharupini.’ Ganesh rendered Annaswami Sastry’s rare Asaveri piece, ‘Sri Kanchinayike’ building up the tempo to elevate the concert.

The vocalist commenced his concert with Koteeswara Iyer’s ‘Varanamukha’ (Hamsadhwani) with swaras at Pallavi.

He enlivened the closing phase with a piece in Brindavana Saranga, ‘Thunga Nadhiteera’ on Guru Raghavendra, written by Srikavi and Maharajapuram Santhanam’s Sivaranjani thillana.