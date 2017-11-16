Centenary of a prodigy

A function to mark the centenary of violin stalwart, the late V. Govindasami Naicker, will be held tomorrow at the Dakshinamurthi Auditorium, Chennai. He showed keen interest in music at a young age and his father, who was impressed with a church priest, who played Western music on the violin, arranged lessons in the instrument for his son. Rathinavel Pillai and Villivakkam Narasimhachari were his teachers.

Govindasamy Naicker was a quick learner and by the age of 12 was ready to perform. His first stage performance happened in 1928, when he accompanied Chintadripet Thiyagaraja Pillai.

At the age of 17, he was touring places. He presented solo concerts and also accompanied artistes. He won many accolades.

Govindasamy Niacker had a unique style. The melody was special and this compelled many legends to ask for Naicker to accompany them in their concerts.

Among the stalwarts Govindasamy Naicker accompanied were Rangoon Radhakrishna Iyer, Thiruvenkadu Subramanya Pillai, Tiger Varadhachari, Mazahavaraya Naendhal Subbarama Bhagavatar, Palladam Sanjeevi Rao, Thirupamburam Swaminatha Pillai, Maharajapuram Viswanatha Aiyer, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Chitoor Subramanya Pillai, Ariyakkudi Ramanuja Iyengar, M.M. Dhandapani Desigar, G.N.Balasubramaniyam, Madurai Mani Ayyer, T.R. Mahalingam, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Madurai Somasundaram Pillai, Seerkazhi S. Govindarajan and M. Balamuralikrishna.

The evergreen melody Thunbam Naergaiyil song, written by Bharathidasan, and composed by Dhandapani Desigar, was first presented in a public performance by Desigar himself and Naicker accompanied him. The experience was something special and was much talked about. The performance was also recorded live by Geetha Records and broadcast.

Govindasamy Naicker made his presence felt in cinema by acting and composing music. He also acted in a couple of movies, one of which was directed by K. Subramaniam. It was named ‘Usha Kalyanam’ and Naicker appeared in a dual role as Krishna and Sankaranarayanan. His second movie was ‘Ammanji’ where he joined Thiruvenkadu Subramanyam Pillai and performed a musical sequence, which was recorded at Bombay.

He was music director for ‘Kavi Kala Megam’ which boasted of names such as Tiruvavaduturai Rajarathinam Pillai. It had Bharadhidasan’s poems as songs. During this period, Naicker became close to the legendary poet. He also worked in a company owned by Nawab Rajamanickam Pillai for many years. During his tenure at the Gemini Studios, he developed a strong bond with the legendary MKT Bhaghavatar, which continued till the end.

Govindasamy Naicker was conferred the Kalaimamani title in 1973, was honoured by the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam and was recognised as Tamil Nadu State Artiste during the centenary function of Subramania Bharati. A prodigy, Govindasamy Naicker passed away on February 13, 1987. His legacy is continued by his grandson V. Suresh Babu, whom he trained. The duo performed at many places across India.

The event tomorrow begins at 6 p.m. with Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetti presiding. Clarionet exponent A.K.C. Natarajan will be present. Special guests are Srimushnam Rajarao and Sirkazhi Sivachidambaram. A portrait of Govindasamy naicker will be unveiled. Mukti Tharum Sakti, a book, and a CD of violin by Suresh Babu will be released.