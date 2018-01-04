Nimble fingers made listening a pleasure

Ashwin Anand’s nimble fingers translated his musical vision into a beauteous form. It was a pleasure listening to him playing with such ease.

Ashwin’s exercises on Darbar, a fairly breezy raga and the heavy weights Sankarabharanam and Thodi were clear indicators of his sincere learning and skillful playing. Ashwin is said to receive musical guidance from veteran vocalist Vedavalli. His continuum of the phrases was captivating. Alapanas carried charm and character of the raga and the idioms used were succulent.

In Darbar it was ‘Mundu venuga’ and ‘Bhakti bhiksha’ in Sankarabharanam (both Tyagaraja). Ashwin could employ kalpanaswara at optimum level without making it too fancy or too simplistic. These were the highpoints of his style.

In Thodi, the raga essay moved at a leisurely gait and the kriti was Syama Sastri’s ‘Ninne nammi.’ In the niraval and swaras, Ashwin extracted the finer aspects of the composition and the raga. ‘Chintaye’ in Paras by Dikshitar, ‘Neevadane gana’ in Saranga and ‘Nenarunchi’ in Malavi, both by Tyagaraja, were on his list.

One point often repeated is that if instrumental artistes announced the song, raga, composer and tala it would help even knowledgeable rasikas to appreciate the music more, which is basically structured on sahityam. In many cases, this argument holds good for vocalists also. So, young and up-and-coming artistes like Ashwin Anand should not shy away from sharing the details with the audience.