Asha Bhosle in Hyderabad: appeal of eternal melodies

When Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko from Yaadon ki baarat (1973) is played, hardly anyone, irrespective of age, can stop swaying their feet. This song may have been filmed on Zeenat Aman, but it is Asha Bhosle’s rendition of the song that is talked about the most. Call her the melody queen or queen of cabaret songs of the 70s, Asha Bhosle’s charm and style of singing remains unmatched.

The singer will perform live in town for the first time for ‘The Sound of Silence’ event conceptualised specifically to revive theatre and cultural music in partnership with Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

Though jetlagged after an international tour, Asha Bhosle assures she isn’t tired. Requesting to chat in only Hindi, Asha compels us to fall in love with her chaste Hindi.

Music should keep moving ahead. There’s nothing wrong with listening to old songs, even new songs should have that flavour

Despite all these decades in the industry and having pioneered collaborations with international artistes, Asha Bhosle has chosen to stay true to the language.

“Apne bhasha mein baat karne mein kya galti hai,” she questions. We translate her answers in English for our readers.

Even though she sang in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, the singer is surprised that this is her first performance in Hyderabad.

“I used to keep coming to Hyderabad. It’s been several years now. It’s a lovely city and I have many beautiful memories,” she says.

Keeping up with times

Talking of the love she gets from fans of all age group she says, “I still do shows. As soon as I come on the stage, everybody stands up ; that’s their love and that love hasn’t ever let me change. When youngsters of this generation listen to my songs with fascination, I feel an audience for good songs still exists.

Not the one against remixes, she says remixes are an indication that music hasn’t moved ahead. “Music should keep moving ahead. There’s nothing wrong with listening to old songs, even new songs should have that flavour,” she says.

The octogenarian singer usually plans her songs with her orchestra but sometimes alters the songs in tune with the crowds’ reaction. “I like live shows a lot. You get to build a relationship with the crowd from the stage itself,” she adds.

Apart from music what keep her energetic? Asha smiles, “I’ve always been energetic, right from childhood. I don’t like being lazy. That’s why I like doing live shows.”

