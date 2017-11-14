Akhu to croon the blues

more-in

Malian bluesy folk rock group Tinariwen may have brought Imphal-based singer-songwriter Akhu Chingangbam to Bengaluru, but he decided to make the most of his time with a show that he’s a perfect fit for.

The Manipuri protest artiste, who wields a guitar as a solo artist and fronts folk rock band The Imphal Talkies, will perform today at arts space Meeraqi in Indiranagar, as part of arts and media collective Maraa’s lab series I Live Here. Akhu is joined by Nepali blues band Mojo Hand, in what is intended to spark conversation among young people in the city about “contestations”.

Angarika Guha, programmatic director of the arts program at Maraa, explains, “We hope to create a space for critical thinking, discussion and collaboration outside of college campuses/work environments through creative practice. We have started working with sound as a way to identify with or depart from who we are and where we live.”

Where does Akhu fit into this? For starters, he’s among the most well-known voices in protest folk music with Imphal Talkies, writing songs about military heavy-handedness in his home state, and how contentious laws such as AFSPA have affected their lives and the need for resistance. One of his newer songs, which he’s been performing solo for about a year, is called ‘Armies Have Come’.

He explains, “It is about the militarisation of our town and how we used to haunted by the presence of the Army and how they woke us up in the middle of the night for combing operations in a particular area.”

There’s a certain freedom for Akhu that comes with performing a solo set with just a guitar in hand. He says he’s way more relaxed.

He explains, “I can talk about the issues and songs and I find it’s pretty much for me. The band members sometimes have differences of opinion in what I talk about on stage. They don’t warn me or anything, but I can sense their discomfort on stage when I’m talking. But solo, I can perform the way I used to in my Delhi days, when I started out.”

Playing to a smaller crowd in an intimate space also lets him test newer material in terms of sensing audience reaction.

For example, he’s testing out another new song called ‘Your Favorite Song’, which might just be the most thematically different tune in his repertoire.

He says, “It’s about misfits. They don’t get along with society and you get scolded by your parents. It talks about how you’re not always wrong and your parents aren’t always right either.”

With another show coming up in Hyderabad after playing in Bengaluru, Akhu says he’s still playing to his strength of evocative words over evocative music as an artist. He adds with a laugh, “I’m not very good when it comes to playing chords or detailed song structures. I write most of my songs with simple chords. The music is important, but what I sing is always upfront.”

I Live Here #2 takes place at Meeraqi, 12th Main, Indiranagar. Entry: ₹200