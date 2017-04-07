Aiming to go high

Visakhapatnam-based Lolla Venkata Revanth Kumar Sharma, (L.V. Revanth) has made the whole nation look up to him in awe and made his family proud of his singing and winning the grand title of Indian Idol Season 9 for which he was awarded Rs.25 lakhs as cash and a contract with Universal Music Company.

The 26-year-old born and brought up in a Telugu family, is a trained classical singer who made a lot of effort to sing in Hindi talks about his life, his family and his journey so far.

Trained as a Telugu singer, what are the challenges you faced in Indian Idol?

I did not have any training in Hindi songs as I used to participate in reality shows in South. Having worked in several South Indian movies, I got the opportunity as a playback singer in Baahubali. When it came to sing Hindi songs I felt bad because I did not have training in the language as Telugu was my medium. After coming for Indian Idol, I faced many problems and I felt very bad as I was unable to communicate. Here I would like to thank all those who criticised me for not knowing Hindi as it made me stronger and egged me to sing Hindi songs with proper diction.

Tell us more about your experience in the show

Those four months were the golden period of my life. It was an overwhelming moment for me. I want to thank the media people who made me celebrity and every voter of India who gave his/her valuable vote to me. My co-contestants were very sweet and always encouraged me. Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also very encouraging. And finally Rohit and Khuda who were good contestants and friends of mine. For me all three of us are winners. Tollywood is my mother and now Bollywood is my mother-in-law I respect them with my heart and feelings. Now I will learn English and participate in American Idol.

Tell us about your struggle during childhood

I lost my father who met with an accident when I was very small. I was not told about it and after some years when I came to know about the reality, I felt very bad. My mother is very hard working who along with her family brought me up. We have a joint family and each and every member treated me as their own child. Although all our expenditures were taken care of, they could not afford to send me to competitions regularly. Then my brother and I decided to take care of those expenses and so I worked in a PCO and as a catering boy.

What has life taught you?

Some people believed I won because I had sentimental support but that is wrong. I won because of my hard work which I imbibed from my mother and family who always supported me. They taught me moral values and how to conduct myself and to be a good human being. After the result of Indian Idol my family were very happy but they told me that you may be a celebrity but remain grounded, don't show your attitude to anyone and do not develop ego.

You said it that Indian Idol was my Baahubali 2. What did you mean by that?

Giving my voice for the legendary movie Baahubali as a playback singer was the turning point in my life. Now after winning the show, I have become a known face. Even Shahid Kapoor said, “Give your support to Revanth because he is a rockstar.” This made me really proud. I now want to learn Hindi well and create my mark in Bollywood and for that I will go and meet every music director in the industry.