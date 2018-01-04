All steel and silk

How does a peddlar call out to his customers to buy his bananas? That was K.J. Yesudas’s poser to the smattering of music students seated on the dais. He answered the rhetorical question himself, letting out a glass-shattering yell: vazhaipazham! Music, he said, should similarly come from deep within.

Then the celebrated singer began extolling the virtues of ‘Om.’

That is Yesudas. The septuagenarian’s concerts are a delight because he spices them up with mini-lectures, in his Malayalam-flavoured Tamil. The Tamil Isai Sangam concert was a typical one.

The great vocalist, whose career spans nearly six decades, sat on the stage like an aged lion, his face framed by a grey mane and beard; the voice, nevertheless, was still strong as steel.

Early on Yesudas unfurled an alapana that was not easy to guess. It resembled Sarasangi, but the panchamam was missing. It was Komalangi and Yesudas demonstrated its structure. It is indeed Sarasangi without the ‘pa.’ A Tamil song that went as ‘saranam pugundaen’ was presented and there were many, many half-cycle swaras.

Then there was a sprinkling of Tamil songs — ‘Enna punniyam seideno’ (Ritigowla of Oothukadu Venkatasubbaiyar), ‘Ka va va’ (Varali, Sivan), and ‘Paratpara’ (Vachaspati, Sivan).

Two full-fledged offerings followed — ‘Muruga Muruga’ in Hamsanadam and ‘Sambasiva endre bhaji naave’ in Kiravani. Composers? According to violinist S.R. Mahadeva Sarma, they are bhajanai sampradaya kirtanas,’ handed down through generations. Anyway, the Hamsanadam alapana was deeply emotive. A line that went ‘Sendhur vazhum Sivasubramanya’ was selected for a short niraval, a bunch of swaras tailed to it. Hamsanadam is a meditative, soothing raga, and in Yesudas’s golden voice, it glided like a boat in placid waters.

The Kiravani alapana was a contrast and a bit of a letdown. It began on a low note, as though from the depths of a well, and rose majestically. Not satisfied with the reach, Yesudas aimed higher and the result was not happy. The sahitya, ‘Sambasiva endre,’ redeemed it and the swaras enlivened it.

Listeners’ choice

After this point, the concert tapered off into a bouquet of listeners’ choice, including ‘Harivarasanam.’

Mahadeva Sarma, who has become the default accompanist of Yesudas, gave exemplary support. The violinist, who learnt the art from his father, Prof. Subramonia Sarma , who himself was a student of the great Kumbakonam Rajamanickam Pillai, was perfect to a fault, his Hamsanadam alapana dserving special mention. Veterans K.V. Prasad and Vikkom Gopalakrishnan on the mridangam and ghatam respectively buttressed the concert.