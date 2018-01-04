A multifaceted beast

more-in

There is a lot you learn from being a performer in the music scene, but if you need the inside dope, you need to go to an expert like Dennis Ostern. The Bengaluru-born, Miami-based Ostern has a finger in many pies including artist management, music publishing and independent record label management. Ostern is often in the city for workshops and lectures, Show Me the Money! – The business of music.

Organised recently by the Nathaniel School of Music, Ostern revealed music business secrets and plans to educate and encourage Indian independent musicians to compete on the global stage through his upcoming platform, Indiindie.

A veteran in the Bengaluru music scene from his college days Ostern got a Master’s Degree in Music Business from the University of Miami. Today, apart from running an independent music label, Banister Records, Ostern also manages one of the world’s most acclaimed jazz vocalists – Nicole Henry.

Shuttling between Bengaluru and Miami, Ostern says it is always great to be home. “The independent music scene unfortunately hasn’t changed as much as Bengaluru’s skyline. I’ve noticed that artistes still face the same issues that have plagued the scene for years.

My workshops generally cater to a niche segment of the industry, however I was happy to see a mix of established bands, solo artistes, artiste managers, film composers and even high school students in the audience – which shows that there is an all-round interest in breaking the cycle and that the industry is ready for change.”

At his talks, he hopes people takeaway the fact that the digital realm has levelled the playing field and that musicians should explore opportunities on a global level. “An artiste from Bengaluru or Chennai now has an equal shot as that of an artiste from Seattle or Manchester! Independent musicians from India can find a larger audience and refuse to be boxed in by the shortcomings of the local industry.”

When asked to elaborate on the business of music, Dennis says he has many answers to that question. “It is the machine that supports the core expression of human emotion. The music business is a complex and multifaceted beast, and the only way to break through is by having the right combination of talent, experience, knowledge, representation and luck.”

On the switch from engineering to music, Ostern says, “I am a rebel by nature. Engineering was something I did to make my parents happy. They had always been supportive of me and my music, and they felt that a medical or engineering degree would be a good ‘Plan B’ for me. I graduated with distinction, but little did they know it was ‘Plan Z!’ Music has been a part of my life from childhood, starting right from Kindergarten at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School. I credit my alma mater for encouraging me. When I was studying engineering at RV College, I fronted Black Earth and we won almost every major rock competition in the country and had a critically acclaimed EP. We disbanded after graduation. Working and travelling through Europe helped me put things into perspective. I didn’t want to be stuck in a tech job. I knew of the restrictions in the Indian independent music scene and wanted to learn how the business was run, which is what I studied at the University of Miami.”

Ostern describes his musical journey as “A battle and huge gamble that paid off. I started off as an artiste curious to learn more about the industry. Little did I know that a boy from Bengaluru would end up being the business manager of one of the world’s most acclaimed jazz vocalists!”

He is currently in the process of launching a platform to help Indian independent musicians enter the US mainstream. “Breaking through the American market has long been the touchstone for many foreign acts in going global.

The platform I will be launching next year will cater to a highly selective group of artistes and also a roster of songs.”

Ostern has also partnered with the University of Miami to provide a special scholarship for their online programmes to students from India who are interested in studying and pursuing a career in music business.