A flood of resonances

Bhakti was the overarching feeling. That Bhakti which has in it strands of trust, gratitude, affection and more. It was a disciple’s devotion for her guru, as well as the art that he so lovingly bestowed on her. Several other disciples had also gathered out of similar feeling and thankfulness to their revered guru and to the great tradition they belong to. Added to this chain of devotion was the guru’s passionate reverence to music itself; to his gurus, and his spiritual master. Hence, the entire atmosphere in that over packed hall, reverberated not only with the sound of ghatams but with devotion laced with spirituality. It could be seen as ritual laden too, as each piece in the 120-minute performance opened with a prayer to God and spiritual master: but if music (or devotion) is not a moment of surrender to a force beyond human endeavour, what can music convey but its own self? Naada Pravaha -- the 75-member ghatam ensemble to celebrate Vikku Vinayakram’s 75th birthday – was a deeply moving experience. It was a performance that celebrated not merely talent, virtuosity and excellence, it also packed lessons for life.

Sunaadam Foundation, spearheaded by the acclaimed ghatam artiste Sukanya Ramgopal, a cherished disciple of the legendary Vikku Vinayakram, put together this first-of-its-kind event in Bangalore, recently. The plan was 75 ghatam artistes to perform for the 75th birthday of maestro Vikku Vinayakram. But it turned out that a lot more wanted to be a part of this expression of gratitude, and finally, there were 82 artistes on stage, plus the maestro himself.

The stage divided into multi parts had 13 groups of these 82 artistes, with each group playing a different rhythm cycle. The groups named after rivers, played uncomplicated cycles constituting two, three and four beats to more complicated ones like 7.5, 10.5 etc. It was indeed a galaxy of percussionists -- Ghatam Karthick, Suresh Vaidyanathan, Sathyakumar, Shrishylan, Giridhar Udupa, Selva Ganesh and many more, leading their respective groups. The imaginative sojourns, precision and mastery, deftness of execution was remarkable. The manner in which they developed their laya vinyasa and planned crisp theermanams -- it was a delightful experience, sending the hall full of connoisseurs into ecstasy. Talas were devised specially for this programme, they were a novelty of course. However, since it was conceived by a musician of Sukanya Ramagopal’s calibre, not even a single unit became an exercise is showmanship or skill. The scintillating jathis, the bedhas in sound, the intricacies and elaborations, not always metronomic, were awe inspiring. However, since innovation was not the end purpose of these attempts, the creative struggles of these remarkable artistes, rendered their artistry with a rare emotional quality. The most appreciative member in the audience was the maestro Vikku himself -- he generously showered ‘wahs’ and ‘bhaleys’ on his fellowmen.

Vikku was extraordinary -- the power that he lent to the ghatam, the incredible laya design, the beautiful bare strokes, as well as sound control. He was so incredible that when he stopped, his disciple Ghatam Karthick urged him to play more. Towards the end of this grand concert, all the 82 artistes played together and took it to a memorable crescendo.

This concert is one that a rasika will remember for long. It not only took the place of ghatam one notch higher, but it created a space where egos between the maestro, the veteran and the disciple dissolved. Most importantly, this grand feat pulled off by Sukanya Ramagopal was also her way of saying thanks to this exceptional guru for whom her talent mattered more than her gender. In an interview, Vikku Vinayakram had said: “Sukanya is my soul.” It indeed was a soulful concert.