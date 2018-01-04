Model for young aspirants

Vijay Siva’s concerts have evolved with time. His concert for Sri Parthasarathy swami sabha showed more flair for an amalgam of styles, reflecting fully the artiste’s discovery beyond what one learns in the schooling phase. That often is the secret of longevity in classical music and youngsters could take a leaf.

Quickly getting past the opening formalities with ‘Vatapi Ganapatim’ (Dikshitar) and ‘Himachala thanaya’(Syama Sastry, Ananda Bhairavi), Vijay launched Kalyani, showing in its course, more exuberance and light touches, befitting the early phase of a concert. The mood galvanised instantly when he sang, ‘Kathaya kathaya madhavam’ (Narayana Theerthar) in Misra Chapu that has its own delightful structure. Quick-footed one-avarthana swarams exploiting the ‘ga ma pa’ structure of ‘kathaya’ notes, kept up the vibrancy unbroken.

Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar’s ‘Sri Chamundeswari’ in Kannada, a peppy kriti with poetic embellishments fitted in nicely in the middle before the big piece in Abheri to follow. Vijay pitched the raga between the middle and high octaves scaling up to the upper panchamam, riding on his facile voice that evening. ‘Nagumomu’ (Tyagaraja) alone has the capacity to electrify a concert.

Engaging swaras

Vijay Siva, Tiruchi Sankaran and Charumathy Raghuraman had a blast, propelling the composer’s lime-and-soda harmonies to fizz and shine through (the kriti is a composing lesson in janta swarams) the kriti and the niraval at ‘jagamele paramatma’. Swaras were engaging and collaboratively executed sans theatrics.

Vijay’s pallavi in Bhairavi was rhythm-driven yet not clichéd. ‘Govindanadi Mukundanadi’ in Kantachapu, popularised by the Ariyakudi school, is replete with the laya punches and pauses that lit up Sankaran’s eyes. The orchestral effect of the pallavi was scintillating.

Vijay’s plumb concert planning allowed him a luxurious tukkada segment — ‘Mattada’ (in Khamas), ‘Thullumada vetkai’ (Arunagirinathar), ‘Ninnai charanadainthen’ (Subramanya Bharati) in Yamuna Kalyani prefixed with a poignant viruttam, all adding up to more than a handy bit.

It was a concert to treasure, full of essential Carnatic spirit. Charumathy Raghuraman, even though overwhelmed on occasions by two stalwarts on the stage, added her own lustre to the concert, especially in the swara segments.

Tiruchi Sankaran’s fingers haven’t aged nor has his reflex and concert leadership.

Ghatam Chandrasekara Sharma had to settle for a minor role, with Sankaran revelling in his habitat.