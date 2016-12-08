Youngsters impress

Sri Kartikeya Gana Sabha organised ‘Yuva Pratibha Sangeetotsavam’, an annual event of holding youth festivals - vocal and instrumental. This three-day event was held at Kowtha Swarajya Vihar, Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad.

The festival opened with violin solo by Vishnubhotla Sreepoorna Gayatri Sivani of Vijayawada. She was accompanied by Omprakash on mridangam and Ravikumar on ghatam. Twelve-year-old Gayatri

opened the concert with Mysore Vasudevachar’s varnam in Kadanakutuhalam and followed it with Sidhi Vinayakam in Mohana Kalyani of Muthiah Bhagavathar. The kriti rendition was clean and was pepped with a brief but very interesting swarakalpana. The next to come was Prakkala Nilabadi in the raga Kharaharapriya of Thyagaraja. The raga delineation was very good and matured for her age. The raga had all the important sangathis and was relaxed presentation.

The swara passages and the melody filled gamakas had clarity in presentation. Neravu at the line Tanuvuche Vandanamu was very emotive and has successfully reflected its sahitya bhava. Swarakalpana was done in vilamba and druta kalas.

Sri Guruguha in the raga Sudha Saveri of Muthuswamy Dikshithar was the next choice before taking up the main piece of the concert Sarasaksha Paripalaya in the raga Pantuvarali of Swati Tirunal. The Raga expansion was very relaxed and methodical in improvisation.

The nuances of the raga were well brought out and the swara phrases were chiselled with sangatis. The swara sancharies were also done in tisra gati reflecting the grip over laya of this budding musician. Omprakash on the mridangam and Ravi Kumar on the ghatam gave good company. The concert concluded with a tillana in the raga Desh of Lalgudi Jayaraman

J.A. Jayanth’s flute

Kartikeya Gansabha invited J.A. Jayanth of Chennai to present flute recital. Jayanth is the grandson of flute maestro T.S. Sankaran. He was accompanied by Apoorva Krishna of Bengaluru on violin, Guru Raghavendra of Chennai on mridangam and B Janardhan on ghatam.

Jayanth opened the concert with the Navaragamalika varnam and then took up Orajoopu Choosedi Nyayama in the raga Kannadagowla of Thyagaraja and rendered it neatly after opening it with sketch of the raga. The swarakalpana part too was quite engaging. Apoorva on the violin too proved a mach to the flautist in his art responded well with his soft bowing never disturbing the flow of the flute, especially in the kalpanaswara part.

Jayanth later came out with a composition of Thyagaraja Mundu Venuka Iruprakkala in the raga Darbar. It was a plain kriti presentation, relaxed sticking unto its raga bhava.

The submain piece of the concert was Tamadam Tagadaiyya of Lalgudi Gopala Iyer in Mohana Kalyani. The raga alapana was brilliant and in great detail with nuances and possible sancharas that unfolding the raga’s beauty.

The main piece of the concert was raga Vagadeswari for Thyagaraja’s composition Paramathmudu Velige. Jayanth leisurely played the raga and structured it in a way that it got all the shades of the raga. It was both soothing and resonant in pure sruthi. This was the best piece as far as essaying of ragas is concerned.

Apoorva on the violin too gave a fine version of soulful raga. Guru Raghavendra on the mridangam and Janardhan on the ghatam lent excellent support to the concert.In the later part of the concert Jayanth came out with lighter numbers like Meera Bhajan Harigun Gawat in the raga Deepali , Sadasiva Brahmendra’s popular composition Pibare Rama Rasam in Yamuna Kalyani and concluded the show with a tillana of Lalgudi in Maand.