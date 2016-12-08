more-in

Sankari Krishnan’s vocal concert at Nalinakanti was intellectually stimulating and aesthetically appealing. Kalyani and Bhairavi werethe two main ragas she had selected. In both cases, Sankari spread out her raga alapana with almost equal segments of madhyama, tara sthayees with a few touches of mantra sthayee sancharas. In the process, she came up with wholesome raga imageries. Kalyani had a surfeit of fast-rolling briga-laden phrases so was Bhairavi, which could have been offered with a fair share of reposeful motifs. Nevertheless, in Kalyani, Sankari rendered Tyagaraja’s vibrant ‘Amma Ravamma’ rendering succinct niraval and swaras on ‘Tamarasa Dalanetru’.

Bhairavi presentation had more substance as the singer’s choice was ‘Sri Kamalambikayah’ from Dikshitar’s Navavarna kritis. With profound lyrics and raga bhava, set in Misra Jhampa Tala, the composition tested the skills of the vocalist and accompanying percussionists. The various permutations and combinations of swara kalpana in two speeds was further a testimony to Sankari’s diligence. Violinist Usha Rajagopalan is an experienced accompanist and her support in raga treatises and swaraprasthara were noteworthy. Dr. K. Ashok and Nanganallur Swaminathan on mridangam and ghatam provided a brilliant thani marked by calculated and sharp exchanges of intriguing patterns.

Sankari Krishnan’s concert also included ‘Aadi Kondar’ in Mayamalavagowla (Muthuthandavar), a crisp Abogi alapana followed by ‘Sabapathikku Verudeivam’ (Gopalakrishna Bharati), ‘Nee Kelana’ in Devamanohari (Poochi Srinivasa Iyengar) and thillana in Misra Sivaranjani (Lalgudi Jayaraman).