Western Classical with a twist

The eclectic international trio of Syrinx:XXII talk about taking their music spanning five centuries forward to the next century

It is not often that we see something new in the Western Classical scene. A band like Syrinx:XXII however, shows how much more you can do with the genre by blending piano, played by New York-based Raj Bhimani, flute by Katharine Rawdon and recorders by Portugal’s António Carrilho.

Hosted by The International Music & Arts Society, the trio recently performed at the Alliance Francaise. António believes it is fantastic that people were willing to have them here. “Since we bring a different kind of music compared to what people listen to in India, it’s very important for us.” Raj adds: “Bangalore has a long tradition of appreciating a variety of music. We’re honoured to be part of that tradition.”

António, who visited Goa in 2003 as part of a Portuguese group, says he has always been fond of Indian music. “I think it is important to get acquainted with the music of the country we are visiting. When I was here, 13 years ago, I had a very memorable jam session with an Indian group.” Katharine is in the country for the first time. “We are performing in Vishakhapatnam on December 3 in the first-ever world wind festival. There will be musicians from across the world performing with their wind instruments there and I’m looking forward to it. A lot of contemporary Western Classical music borrows from Indian music, so it is amazing to actually witness it live here. I also purchased a bansuri in Delhi and am excited to make music with it.”

Their music, says Raj, spans five centuries. Katharine adds: “In an hour, we go from the 17th to the 21th Century.” Raj explains: “We play some of the oldest medieval music in the Western Music canon and also a contemporary piece written by a Portuguese composer that we will be premiering in this tour of India. While we borrow from other places, this is an original piece composed just for us.”

‘Souvenir de I’Inde’ has a deep Indian connection. Raj says: “Ali Ben Sou Alle, a French saxophone player and composer travelled to India in the 19th century. In his autobiography, he says he was employed in the palace of Mysore. When we arrived here we found that this information is true. The piece we’re playing is translated as ‘Memory of India’ and is inspired by his time here.”

“Live music is so much more personal, immediate and not through a medium,” says Katharine. António adds: “When people listen to us, they should go home with a smile. Not laughing, but smiling.”

When asked about their story, António jokes that Raj and Katharine met many, many years ago. “Mostly last century,” he guffaws. Raj explains: “Katharine and I went to college together in California. We’ve been performing since then. Then Katherine got a nice job in Portugal and moved to Lisbon.” “And that’s where I met António,” pitches in Katharine. “Raj talked me into going to New York for a concert with him. That’s when we thought we’ll work out something fun to do as a trio. After our inaugural programme in 2014, we knew we had to go on with this creative endeavour. And here we are, in India.”

What’s the story behind the name? “Syrinx is the name of the pan flute,”says Katharine. “The name comes from Greek myth where Pan chased a nymph, Syrinx, who ran to the edge of the water and turned herself into reeds. Pan cut the reeds and lashed them together to make the pan pipe. The idea behind the name is all these wind instruments form a panpipe. The number 22 is our way of saying our approach to playing music of various periods in new combinations is forward thinking – not just that of the 21st Century but the 22nd Century.”

António says, “Our repertoire is unusual. We want to break that barrier that you can only do one type of music.” Katharine adds: “There are a lot of unwritten rules in classical music about what you’re permitted to do and what you are not. We have decided that we can do everything and break all the rules.”

She adds that music is really a global industry. “It’s one of the oldest ones. For musicians, globalisation is a very old thing. We believe there’s always room for someone to be creative. And we’ve noticed that musicians are realising their full potential. I believe that will happen in India which is a hotbed of creativity, ambition and seriousness.”