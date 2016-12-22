Wearing Big B’s shoes

Even before Kaabil hits the screen next year, Urvashi Rautela is giving the upcoming Hrithik Roshan venture that much needed publicity. The ravishing actress has created a buzz with her scintillating dance moves in a song, which adds verve to the action drama about a visually-impaired couple.

“I was thrilled when I came to know that I would be dancing on Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song ‘Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana’. To get into Mr. Bachchan’s shoes is a huge honour and big responsibility. To justify the new improvised version, I had to give my best shot. I wanted people to say that Urvashi is the best. It was not easy and there were lot of challenges. The biggest one was that it was a typical 1980s song. In fact, when the film (Yaarana) was released I was not even born. But I am familiar with the steps of Bachchanji and have been able to do justice by putting all my experience to good use. I have learnt from my sources that he has liked what I have done in the song. I am glad that the song is being so well appreciated. It has already registered over two million hits.”

In terms of choreography, the song shares some similarities with the original song. “In that era, fashion was totally different; the song had certain newness to it. And the credit goes to Bachchanji for making headlines with that song. When you have a superstar of that aura, naturally there are temptations to follow him. The outfit I am wearing has similar colours which Bachchanji wore – black and gold. Similar expressions have been kept. There were innumerable lights coming from different directions on me. The entire song has been shot thematically.”

Urvashi, a trained Bharatanatyam and Kathak dancer and is also acquainted with international dance forms, was given complete carte blanche to give her own personal touch to the song. Rather than match the steps of towering Mr. Bachchan, she incorporated foreign dance forms. “I wanted to jazz up things. So I decided to add dance forms of various countries. Improvising the song on my own helped me giving it an interesting twist and make the whole thing look contemporary. So I added jazz, pop and other dance forms. Making of the song was an interesting exercise. Besides hard work, there was also fun on the sets. The director would compare me with Beyonce. I am a huge fan of Beyonce, Madonna and Justin but in this song I have not imitated their dance moves.”

Interestingly, Urvashi was roped in to do the dance number by Hrithik Roshan himself, who is her idol. “Hrithik was impressed with my dance. In fact, he once came to my vanity van and congratulated me. I would have liked to dance with him in this song; unfortunately he is playing a visually impaired man. While we were shooting the song he would come over and boost my morale.”