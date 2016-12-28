We call it Ghost Rock

more-in

How does it happen that a South African progressive rock band makes it all the way to South India for a string of shows? Well, it turns out a lot of bands across the world are looking for a way to break into the Indian crowd for years.

Progressive rock band Ohgod’s Bassist Mark Woolfrey says the first confirmation came with their show at IIT Madras’ Saarang festival. “Saarang was confirmed first and we took the view as a band that we are travelling all that way we should just play more. The club shows were basically through networking chatting to other bands, promoters and venues in India. They have all been super helpful,” he says.

The Cape Town-based band, who came together in 2013, released their debut EP Forest Feuds in 2015. It cemented their sound as something between post-rock, progressive rock and alternative rock. Although they’ve dubbed it Ghost Rock. Mark explains, “That was a phrase that kind of just stuck. People always asked us what genre are we and we got tired of saying long mixtures like it’s a fusion of ‘insert a billion different genres’ so made up our own one.” Guitarist David Houston adds, “We will give it a bit more emphasis next year and see where it goes though.”

Before heading out to Chennai for their show at IIT Madras, Ohgod will perform two back-to-back shows in Bengaluru, on December 29 at Indigo Live Music Bar in Koramangla (supported by city prog rock band Rainburn), December 30 at 1522 Pub in Malleshwaram (joining upcoming prog band Pineapple Express) and January 1 at Le Rock Pub (supported by Wings of Icarus). David says, “It still has not quite sunk in yet, it is quite mind blowing of all the places I thought I might tour as a band, India is one of the last to be honest!”

While Mark notes that technology and ease of access has been one of the helping factors in sealing the deal for what will be their first international tour, David adds, “One would think that it would be particularly difficult but to be honest this has proven to be much easier obviously thanks to all the hard work done by our manager and team.. But all it took was the idea and then before we knew it, the ball was rolling.”

The setlist will include all of Forest Feuds as well as singles such as ‘Pylons’. Their’s is a chunky, but incendiary sound that is entirely instrumental, seeking to craft a mood without words. David says about their setlist on the India tour, “Sometimes it is better to start with the most banging energetic track and sometimes it is better to ease in with some more ambient intro tracks to set the mood.”

They have a few consecutive shows on their India tour, and though that is the norm in other cities for hugely popular bands that sell out shows and have to play another night in the same city, Ohgod isn’t worried that they’ll be playing two shows in Bengaluru. Mark says, “People will naturally choose to come to both or the one they prefer, no two venues and shows are the same. Who knows maybe someone watches us on the first one and comes to party at the second one. At the end of the day we are just stoked to have them there.”

And of course, with a few days break between their Bengaluru and Chennai shows, there are touristy things on the itinerary. Mark says, “I wouldn't say we have anything planned as such, we are kind of just going to go with the flow. Locals always know the best places to go, but no doubt we will do some touristy things.”

The next big thing coming up after their India tour is a full-length album, the follow-up to Forest Feuds in 2017. David says, “Yeah, I think we are really ‘coming of age’ now in our little band lives, so everything is being stepped up a notch. The production of the music, album and the live shows being a focus.”

Ohgod performs on December 29 at Indigo Live Music Bar, December 30 at 1522 Pub, January 1 at Le Rock Pub, Bengaluru.