Viva la jazz!

All it took was a raucous ‘once more!’ from the packed crowds at the Goa International Jazz Live Festival (GIJLF) 2016 to get the Gael Horellou Identite ensemble to join the audience with their magical African drums in tow.

Thereafter, with every drum beat the number of people on the dance floor swelled, everyone swaying to an eclectic mix of African-Creole music.

The five-member folk jazz band from the French Reunion Islands had the audience eating out of their hands with their African drums, saxophone and guitar combo on the enchanting first evening of the two-day festival at the picturesque Stone Water Eco Resort, Goa.

Every aspect of the festival kept in line with GIJLF’s ‘Joy of Experiment’ motto. Bands from far and wide mixed various aspects of punk, funk, rock, folk, hip-hop and R&B into their repertoires to offer us some real foot tapping jazz.

The festival had a distinct ‘mela’ feel to it. The venue’s terraced lawns led up to the sea. Teamwork Arts, the organisers of the festival, had artists painting in one corner, artefact stores in another, food stalls at the upper layers and festoons and shimmering lights all around. People settled down on the terraced lawns with their food and drink as they soaked up the music.

However, despite their best efforts, Teamwork Arts could not get a single corporate sponsor for the event. Clearly, organising jazz events in India is not for the faint-hearted.

Sanjoy Roy, MD, Teamwork Arts candidly says that his company spent between Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 60 lakh to organise GIJLF. “Sadly, we did not get a sponsor. This is because corporates are focussing on viewership rather than the experience.”

However, despite this lack of corporate support, jazz seems to be surviving and thriving thanks to the enthusiasm of a few evangelists who are organising events against all odds. So whether it is Arati Rao of bFlat in Bengaluru, Mehdi Niroomand of Shisha Café in Pune, Teamwork Arts in Goa, Varun Desai in Kolkata or Arjun Sagar Gupta of The Piano Man in New Delhi, the show goes on.

And the good news is that a loose kind of coalition exists between all these jazz organisers, who help each other to sustain the movement in India. To begin with, there is Emmanuelle de Decker, ace curator who divides her time between Goa and Mumbai and manages to get the best artistes from Europe every winter through her company, Gatecrash. She shows me a grid on her laptop that indicate the performances of international jazz bands across India this winter.

De Decker has even created an exclusive website jazzinindia.com, which is like a mini encyclopaedia on Indian jazz and artistes.

De Decker, a former blueFROG programme manager, believes that jazz organisers across India must join hands and draw the attention of corporate India to this genre. “Basically, we need to find CEOs and MDs who love jazz and appreciate the value of supporting an event,” she says.

Arjun Sagar Gupta, musician-turned-owner of the popular The Piano Man restaurant in Delhi has embarked on a branding exercise to attract corporate sponsorship. “Jazz attracts a very culturally sensitive audience. This is the kind of audience that will appreciate good brands. Companies realise that jazz lovers are thinking people and hence good customers,” Gupta says.

In just 14 months, Gupta has organised a mind-boggling 400 music shows at his popular music hub translating into an event every evening. Devoid of sponsorship, Gupta has learnt to keep his programming tight and banks on his food and beverages to stay afloat. “The idea is to remain sustainable without corporate sponsorship,” Gupta says cheerfully.

Bengaluru entrepreneur Arati Rao, partner at bFlat, also believes in joining hands with other like-minded entrepreneurs. According to her, embassies of countries such as Norway, Sweden, France, Italy and Germany facilitate the India tours of jazz bands from their countries.

Typically, the bands’ international flights are taken care of. In India, jazz organisers across centres share the cost of their domestic flights and offer local hospitality. “If we want jazz to grow, we must share and support each other. Music is bigger than everything else.” she says.

