Vishnubhotla sisters: Musical abundance

Sri Sadguru Sangeeta Sabha of Vijayawada, in its 23rd annual music festival presented fine music concerts at Laila Gangaraju Kala Vedika.

On the first day it was a vocal duet by the reputed duo Vishnubhotla sisters -Sarswathi and Krishnaveni. Krishnaveni is also a violinist. The sisters sport excellent and mellifluous voices and stick to traditional style. Their concert started with Sahana varnam followed with Puliyur Doraiswami’s Nata composition Sarasiruhapriye with a pleasing alapana by Krishnaveni and crisp kalpanaswaras by both. Anupamagunambudhe in Athana followed next. The sisters rendered a rare composition in Latantapriya Marachitivo Maramana. After rendering Orajoopu in Kannadagowla the duo took up as the main item, a well executed ragam, tanam, pallavi in Shanmukhapriya, Sada Ninnu Sada Hari Ninnu Sada Nammiti. The difficult exercise was successfully executed with fine manodharamam aspects by both. It was a show of good understanding between them.

Violinist R. Dinakar’s following and his solo versions of Shanmukhapriya and Nata were attractive. Veteran mridangam vidwan B.V.S. Prasad along with M. Haribabu on the ghatam played a robust tani at the end of the pallavi. The pleasing concert came to conclusion with a javali Apaduruku in Khamas and a Devaranama.