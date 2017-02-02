Velichety Sai Srikar: Precocious percussionist

For a percussionist, the biggest challenge, they say, is to project the percussion in a lyrical way. Young and promising artiste of mridangam Velichety Sai Srikar who won the coveted first prize in All India Radio’s National level music competitions for this year is adept at playing at this. On this occasion Visakha Music and Dance Academy warmly felicitated him. A student of third year in B Tech at Gitam University, he has been equally meritorious in mastering the art of playing mridangam for the last 12 years in Kalabharati School of Music and Dance at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam.

Born in a family with passion for classical music, he inherited the flair for classical music from his maternal grandmother Bollapragada Saraswathi. His sister Kavya too learnt Carnatic classical vocal. He was fascinated with artiste G Venkatrao’s mridangam performance that he witnessed at Kalabharati. Taking note of his interest, his parents Srinivasa Rao and Chandrakala sought his admission into mridagam classesImpressed with 8-years old’s exuberance, Guru G Venkat Rao nurtured him. Even as budding artiste he displayed remarkable talent, out performing even senior contestants at a competitions in Kakinada and was thereby awarded a gold medal. It was no different at a competition at Tirupati. A recipient of scholarship from ministry of culture New Delhi , a string of first prizes in all levels over a decade and admiration for his able accompaniment to several artistes in over 100 concerts to date. Endowed with indomitable spirit and commitment to scale high in chosen line, Sai Srikar is set to make his mark as an artiste of substance.