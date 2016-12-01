Two sides of a coin

more-in

It’s all about striking a balance between grammar and aesthetics.

In a morning session of the Music Academy, there was a panel discussion on lakshana and lakshya. The panel strongly supported the view that lakshya was more important than lakshana, sounding at one stage almost as if lakshana did not matter at all. A few voices tried to make the point that lakshana was also important. Ultimately, there was no strong consensus either way.

The lakshana proponents pointed out that past recommendations of the Academy on raga lakshana were being ignored by performing musicians . However, the perception of the supporters of lakshya seemed to be that lakshana was something prescribed by non-performing theoreticians and often constrained creativity .

A few examples of lakshana-based rules being departed from in practice are :

* “Two varieties of the same note should not be sung successively.” The 72 Melakartha scheme is entirely based on a violation of this rule though Venkatamakhi’s clever dual nomenclature avoids an impression of formal violation. Here, the prescription was lakshana but the dual nomenclature was lakshya-based for easier singing . This violation resulted in the creation of 40 more melakarthas whereas following the rule produced only 32 !

* “There should be a minimum of five notes in any raga scale.” The logic is that at least five notes are needed to give a raga a distinctive identity. Balamuralikrishna created four and three note ragas, but this departure was purely as an experiment and not because the rule hampers lakshya .

* “Pa and ma should not both be omitted in any raga scale.” The logic is that an anchoring, lip-based note in the middle of a scale makes for easy singing. Muthiah Bhagavathar’s Niroshta is an exception.

* Though ragas have prescribed scales derived from their parent melakartha scale, anya swaras are allowed in some. Whereas in some ragas, such as Ananda Bhairavi the anya swaras are discretionary, in Bhairavi the anya swara is built into the scale itself.

* “Notes in a raga are supposed to follow the prescribed scale.” In Ananda Bhairavi, the prescribed arohana krama is pa da pa SA. But the very first Ananda Bhairavi geetham ‘Kamala Sulochana’ taught to every student starts with ni dha ni SA SA.

* Normally, arohanam is supposed to go from sa to SA. But in Nadatarangini, it starts from sa and comes back to sa.

Thus, lakshya has been modifying or overruling lakshana whenever it was felt that the raga bhava required it. Does all this mean that lakshana has no importance at all?

Lakshana describes the goal and the lakshya is to achieve it. Unless the lakshana of Everest is given , how does one achieve the lakshya of climbing it? Lakshana should not prescribe how Everest should be climbed but it should certainly describe it without ambiguity.

Lakshanaa is like the bare provision of law whereas lakshya is like case law. Both together constitute the total law.

sLike the case law, lakshya rarely abrogates lakshana but only modifies or enlarges it to make it more accommodative. Lakshana tries to provide a minimum definition of a raga enough to preserve its identity and individuality. After all, a raga is a regulated unity of swaras.

No doubt over time some lakshanas have changed (as in the case of Abheri and Gnanamosagaradha ) but it is better to leave things as they are and not tamper with them any more.

Ultimately, it matters little whether the raga sung with suddha dhaivatam is Abheri and the one sung with chatusruti dhaivatam is Bhimplas or the other way about as long as the two are recognised as two different ragas and enjoyed accordingly.

True classicism is the creation of aesthetic beauty within an intellectual framework. Lakshana provides the latter and lakshya the former.

Carnatic music is essentially an exercise in intensive innovation within prescribed boundaries. An aesthetic identity is to be created within a grammatical identity. Rules of grammar have not prevented gifted writers from producing creative, beautiful works of literature.