True musicality is a blend of voice, poetry, instrumentation’

unique amalgam: Weaving together various styles as world music perfectly is an art in itself, says Zila Khan.

This weekend sees a two-day festival of world music in which versatile singer Zila Khan will collaborate with jazz and fusion flautist Rajeev Raja

Just before entering a rehearsal in Bandra, Sufiana and ghazal singer Zila Khan announces, “I always try to incorporate something different in my music. I don’t sing Sufi music in the qawwali style, but present it in the classical khayal manner.”

Daughter of the legendary sitar maestro Ustad Vilayat Khan, Zila Khan will be performing with the Rajeev Raja Combine on Sunday, the second day of the Converging Streams world music festival.

Khan’s project is called Sounds of Surprise. While Raja will play flute, the other musicians are Hitesh Dhutia on guitar, Rahul Wadhwani on piano and keyboards, JD on bass, Vinayak Netke on tabla and Vaibhav Wavikar on drums. Saturday evening will feature Saagara, where bass clarinet player Wadaw Zimpel from Poland will be joined by Indian musicians.

Khan’s focus has always been to understand music from different parts of the world. “My upbringing was such. As a child, I was always exposed to different cultures. Abbaji was a huge fan of Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, and we all grew up on Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin, the Beatles and Joan Baez, besides Indian classical music and the poetic masters Ghalib, Mir, Kabir and Meera.”

According to Zila, world music has involved the ability to swing and oscillate between countries and geographical borders. “Various styles have to be interwoven perfectly, and that’s an art in itself. True musicality comes through the perfect blend of voice, poetry and instrumentation. And the more one researches, the more one learns.”

Thus, at Sunday’s show, Zila and the Rajeev Raja Combine will do Sufi-jazz versions of ‘Chaap Tilak’, ‘Man Kunto Maula’ and ‘Mast Kalandar’. John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ will mingle with Narsinh Mehta’s ‘Vaishnava Janato’. “Both these songs represent peace, and that is something we musicians have always promoted,” says Khan.

Spanish composer Joaquin Rodrigo’s ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’ will be played in an Arabic style, and there will be interpretations of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ to celebrate his Nobel Prize for literature, and Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, to mourn his demise. Khan jokes, “Hey please don’t mention my entire set list. Let some surprise be left for the audience.”

Talking of her father’s contribution, Khan says, “Abbaji had a major influence on the next generation of musicians. He sang really well, and would suddenly add vocals to his rendition of ragas.”

At the same time, Khansaab was very openminded. “Thanks to his encouragement, I would absorb different forms of music. I even conduct The Fez Project, where I blend traditional bandishes with modern electronica and ambient sounds,” she says.

Sunday’s show will be a good blend of Sufiana and Western vocals with jazz, European and Latino sounds. Raja says some of his compositions will be given a fresh twist. “We shall be exploring a very interesting space,” he says. For those who love experimental music, it should be a treat.

The author is a freelance music writer

Converging Streams — Best of World Music will take place at the Tata Theatre, NCPA, at 7 p.m. today and tomorrow. See bookmyshow for details