Tributes to ganjira legend

Kalaimamani G. Harishankar Admirer Circle Trust organises the Remembrance Day of ganjira maestro G. Harishankar on February 11, 6.01 p.m., at Ragasudha Hall, Luz, Mylapore. The welcome address by Nerkunam Dr. S. Sankar, convenor, will be followed by a video presentation. On the occasion, tribute will be paid by guests Chitravina exponent N. Ravikiran and mridangam vidwan K. V. Prasad. Senior morsing artist A. S. Krishnan will be honoured with the Kalaimamani Sri. G. Harishankar Memorial Award. The programme will conclude with Ravikiran’s concert.

