Tribute to Thyagaraja

As part of the 40th annual music festival of Vignana Samithi and 170th Aradhana of Thyagaraja, the Samiti featured young Sunil Gargeya of Chennai in the company of Vijaya Bhargava on violin and P. Vidyasagar on mridangam. He opened with Shobhillu Saptaswara in raga Jaganmohini, Apparama Bhakti in Pantuvarali, Prakkala Nilabadi in Kharaharapriya, Kamalaptakula in Brindavana Saranga. There were two other short numbers — one in Yaman Kalyan and the other Neelambari.Presentation of Kharaharapriaya was the highlight of his recital.

Jayaprada’s flute

Flautist Jayaprada Ramamurthy gave a recital with Chakrapani of Tirupati on violin and Sadgurucharan on mridangam. She began with Raghunayaka in Hamsadhwani. She then played Emi Nee Pariksha in Durbar, Lavanya Rama in Poorna Shadjam were quickies that impressed all. She then went for Upacharamu with ragalapana and swarakalpana in detail for the number that made immense appeal. This was the sub-main number. Later she palyed Samajavaragamana in Hindolam with swarakalpana. She then played Nidhi Chala Sukhama in Kalyani as the main number, with raga, neraval and swarakalpana followed by Gandhamu Pooyaruga and Seetakalyana Vaibhogame as concluding numbers.

Sreevani’s veena

Y. Sreevani from Tirupathi presented a veena concert, accompanied by P. Srinivasa Gopalan on mridangam and B. Janardhan on ghatam. She played Sadhinchene, a pancharatna kirtana of Thyagaraja in Arabhi. She then presented Manaviyalakincha in Nalinakanthi presented with extensive swarakalapana. She also played Sambho Mahadeva in Panthuvarali, with raga and swara exercises. Then followed the fast number Niravadhi Sukhada in Ravichandrika and. Later she played Giripai Nelakonna in Sahana.

Sriram’s vocal

Young J. Sriram who figured later began with Sundaratara Deham in Pantuvarali, Gattiganu Nanu in Begada, Needu Charanamule in Simhendra Madhyamam with raga and swara and then Manasuloni Marmamu in Sankarabharanam and the main number Enduku Peddalavale with raga and swara.There was a commendable presentation of ‘Utsava Sampradaya’ kirtanas by a dozen senior citizens, led by Sabha’s president Suri Venkateswarlu.