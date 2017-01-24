Too many cooks make an average broth

Rarely does a film sequel retain its titular character while employing a different cast. Jolly LLB’s second installment, while written and directed by Subhash Kapoor himself, has Akshay Kumar playing Jolly instead of Arshad Warsi (Jolly stands for a different name in this case of course). The director has gone for a revamp in the musical department as well. The 2013 soundtrack was one of Krsna’s earlier projects. But the composer, despite his talent, hasn’t landed many big movies and has more recently turned to independent singles. Kapoor has gone the multi-composer way for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer.

‘He’s a Jolly Good Fellow’ is supposedly the second-most popular song in the English language. So it’s a smart move by the film’s makers to pick up that hook to refer to the movie’s protagonist named Jolly. Manmeet and Harmeet Singh a.k.a. the Meet Bros’ Indianisation of the melody works in parts, but Earl Edgar’s (URL) rap does not. The composers get behind the mic for this one, and deliver it well with support from Purnima Solanki and Sanchiti Sakat. It’s very amusing to hear ‘He’s a Jolly Good Fellow’ followed by the words Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki.

‘Go Pagal’, Manj Musik’s Holi song co-composed by Nilesh Patel, already has a video out. Strangely enough, the song credits Manj Musik as music director and Nilesh Patel in a separate line as co-composer, rather than both as music directors. Performed by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur, it’s somewhat along the lines of ‘Balam Pichkaari’. The song is catchy, though not particularly great as far as Holi songs go.

Almost a year after his debut solo soundtrack (Neerja), Vishal Khurana does the background score for Jolly LLB 2, along with a song, ‘O Re Rangreza’. Unfortunately, the qawwali features some disappointingly stereotypical arrangement, especially considering Neerja had some good music. Only the vocals, by Sukhwinder Singh, Murtuza Mustafa and Qadir Mustafa, redeem the song. The album’s best track comes from Chirrantan Bhatt in the form of ‘Bawara Mann’. Its melody once again carries a familiar quality, but sports top notch delivery by the talented Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan (with a brief alaap cameo from Rheek Chakraborty). The composer backs them up with a mélange of soothing guitars and ukulele (Sanjoy Das and Shomu Seal).

Four songs, five composers. But it’s an average end product, pretty much like Jolly LLB was. The movie was fun though. Hope the sequel turns out that way as well.