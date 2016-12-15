Timothy Marthand: The sound unbound

Come Saturday, the Durbar Hall at Falaknuma Palace will be a haven for music lovers wanting to connect with pure music. Ace pianist Timothy Marthand’s first-of-its-kind-piano concert in the royal setting promises connoisseurs a soulful experience with many happy memories to take along with. “I am very excited about the concert,” smiles Timothy. “My dream is to play music from the heart and talk to people with music. I call it incredible because this instrument (piano) in that hall is going to be something. With Gospel music, we refuse to amplify it. There will not be any acoustics or microphones. The sound that comes out of the piano in its purity will go out there.”

Love for Hyderabad

At his house in Banjara Hills, Timothy sits on his grand piano and the black and white monochromatic keys acquire million colours. His journey with music began in Hyderabad with his parents renowned piano teacher John Marthand and dentist-mother Binothi. Although he keeps travelling and has a base in Rome, Timothy calls himself a true-blue Hyderabadi. “When I decided to come back and keep my base in Hyderabad, there were a lot of questions. I said, ‘for me it is the place in the world where I can realise my dreams. Here, life is not coming at you as it comes in New York or Paris. Here, life is a little bit nawabi style,” he shares and agrees it is a very niche audience in Hyderabad which understands the western classical music. “I feel in some situations, there are more genuine audiences here because they are learning, listening and they also search for something. I like that search. It is a very niche audience and my vision is to start creating the audiences here. I want to take music out to people. Maybe we have talented people in our community but they haven’t met anybody they can to relate to. I am sure there are children who are struggling for an elusive artistic identity.”

He stresses to bring back the core culture of Hyderabad. “One of the things we have completely gone away from is the aesthetic lifestyle. There was a certain respect about our behaviour and the way we dressed. One could understand a person’s core character. I feel we have gone very far from it. It shows even in the designing of our buildings. We need to redesign our approach towards to the city. Hyderabad is my passion and through the concert at Falaknuma, I am trying to kindle and bring about the spirit of what Hyderabad originally stands for.”

Besides practising for six to eight hours a day Timothy also teaches a group of students from Germany who learn piano from him. “It is a funny thing. Students leave Germany, come to Hyderabad to study their own music,” he laughs and continues, “I have had students, who come to Hyderabad, rent an apartment here for six months, study music with me and go back.” He states how youngsters struggle with the system and their identity, which brings them to India . “The system is a little bit difficult in Germany. Out of 100 musicians, who graduate, there are jobs for only 20 per cent.” What does the other 80 percent do? “No body knows; May be run a grocery story. This is a stark reality there. The standard and competitiveness is so high that one cannot imagine.”

Speaking about his role as a teacher, he remarks, “I don’t teach music as an art, sound or entertainment. I teach music as a lifestyle. You have to live and breathe it. People look at it as an instrument. But you are engaging every aspect of your being - your mind, body and heart in it.” Timothy’s other interests include chess, cooking, mathematics (“Music is the mathematics of sound and mathematics is the music of numbers”) and is passionate about running. He looks ahead at future with excitement. “I decided to take time off to concentrate on my art. Many people don’t have this luxury of being able take time off. It is time to bring it out and build a community of art and art lovers.”

Classic piece for Christmas

“The most important work for me is Bach’s B Minor Mass. I think it is the powerful musical piece ever written. It has grave significance for me. It is a piece that is so rich and is is communicating the different aspects of your spiritual process and it is encapsulated in such a glorious way”