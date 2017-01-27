Thyagaraja fest: Feast of pleasing vocals

more-in

One of the oldest music Sabhas in Hyderabad, Vignana Samithi along with other music sabhas is celebrating the nine-day long Thyagaraja aradhana in Hyderabad as part of the sabha’s 40th annual music festival.

After the mandatory Thyagaraja’s Pancharatna kirtana ganam by a huge section of Carnatic musicians and a felicitation ceremony of noted mridanga vidwan V. Kamalakara Rao, the fest opened with two major concerts every evening and opportunity was given to an up-and-coming artiste by holding short duration concerts.

Kartika Anagha and Bhamidipati Lalitha Madhav figured on the first day. Kartika Anagha’s vocal was supported by Pavan Singh on violin, T.P. Balasubramanyam on mridangam. Anagha’s major show piece was rendition of Poorvikalyani in all the three kalams. Those that were impressive were Palinthuvo in Kantamani, Sobhillu Saptaswara in Jaganmohini with little swarakalpana and main number Gnanamosagarada in Poovikalyani presented with fine raga and equally impressive swarakalpana. Telisi Ramachintanato in Poornachandrika, Koluvaiyunnade Devagandhari, Navaneetha Chora in Kuranji were her other numbers.

Lalitha Madhav

Bhamidipati Lalitha Madhav’s vocal concert was supported by O. Rajasekhar on violin, Jayabhaskar on mridangam and T.P. Balasubramanyam on ghatam.

Giriraja Sutha Tanaya in Suddha Bangala with a bit swaram, Sasivadana in Chandrajyothi, Nadaloludai in Kalyanavasantham with ragalapana were the initial numbers before she made Mohana as her submain raga for the composition Evarura ninu vina presented with raga and swara. Needayarada in Vasanthabhairavi presented with Swarakalpana. After Ragasudharasa in Andolika, she went for the main number Upacharamulu in Bhairavi she presented with extensive raga, Neravu and swarakalpana followed by impressive tani avartanam.

Kausik Kalyan

On the second day Kausik Kalyan figured in the company of NC Ananatha Krishna on violin and Omprakash on mridangam. Cheraraavademira in Reetigowla, Gattiganu Nanu Cheyipatti in Begada and Abheri number Nagumomu and main number Poorvikalyani for Paraloka Saadhaname Manasa were exemplary presentations.

Ramya Kiranmayi

Chaganti Ramya Kiranmayi marked her concert with main number Poorvikalyani for Gnanamosagarada with raga and swara presentations and rare Tatwameruga Tarama in Garudadhwani. Notable feature of this concert was exemplary violin support given by the highly talented young girl Vishnubhotla Sivani. Ch. Ramakrishna was on mridangam. The main number was Shankarabharanam for Emi Neramu presented with raga, neraval and swarakalpana. Tani by Ramakrishna was brilliant and lasted for five minutes.

Neyveli’s magic

The star figure of the fest was Neyveli Santhanagopalan who figured in the company of Komanduri Venkata Krishna on violin, V. Kamalakara Rao on mridangam, P.V. Ramanamurthy on ghatam.

This Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee started with Girirajasutha Tanaya in Sudha Bangala presented with swarakalpana. Ramabhakti Samrajyam in Sudha Bangala was presented with swarakalpana. Nenendu Vedakudura in Harikhambhoji with swarakalpana, Vadera Daivamu in Kamavardhani with detailed swarakalpana, Enta Ninne Varninthu Sabari in Mukhari with ragalapana and swarakalpana and Ksheerasagara Sayana in Devagandhari marked his vocal rendition.