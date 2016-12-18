Thodi, kambodhi, puran poli

more-in

Artist Name: Sumesh Narayanan

Your favourite raga this season, and the dish that goes best with it?

I’m looking forward to listening to some kedaragowla. I just need some grub to munch on. Anything will do.

Which artiste are you keen on listening to?

I’m excited for The Music Academy concert with Bharat Sundar on December 29.

Which is your favourite canteen?

The one in Narada Gana Sabha.

Which dishes are must-haves?

Meals in Parthasarathy Swami Sabha and MFAC and vazhapoo vadai at NGS.

Akshay Anantapadmanabhan

Your favourite raga this season, and the dish that goes best with it?

While I would rarely eat when listening to a raga, I’ll say kamas accompanied by murungai elai adai.

Which artiste are you keen on listening to?

Sudharma Vaithiyanathan (I’m not playing for her, but won’t miss her performance.)

Which is your favourite canteen?

The one I perform at or attend that day; else it’s Gnanambika canteen.

Which dishes are must-haves?

Puran poli, kasi halwa, keerai vadai, kuzhi paniyaram.

Sriranjani Santhanagopalan

Your favourite raga this season, and the dish that goes best with it?

I find myself including saveri in my morning practice. It’s heavy, warm and rich, like pongal.

Which artiste are you keen on listening to?

My guru’s concert. He always elaborates interesting and rare ragas.

Which is your favourite canteen?

The canteen at NGS makes a mean coffee and sambar, very close to my ideal.

Which dishes are must-haves?

Kuzhi paniyarams and keerai vadai are a speciality.

Rithvik Raja

Your favourite raga this season, and the dish that goes best with it?

The first things that come to mind are filter coffee and kanada, pasta and begada.

Which artiste are you keen on listening to?

I have attended two concerts of TVS and am looking forward to listening to many lec-dems.

Which is your favourite canteen?

Gnanambika at Narada Gana Sabha.

Which dishes are must-haves?

The different types of sevais are delicious. But ghee podi dosai is my standard order.

Artist name: Nisha Rajagopalan

Your favourite raga this season, and the dish that goes best with it?

My all-time favourites include thodi and kambodhi, and the akkaravadisal made by paati.

Which artiste are you keen on listening to?

Definitely T.N. Krishnan’s concert.

Which is your favourite canteen?

Without doubt, Gnanambika at Narada Gana Sabha. They generally have some innovative sweets which I love trying.

Which dishes are must-haves?

The sweets, at NGS!