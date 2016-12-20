The year in sound in Bengaluru

The city’s music circuit can safely say they have reason enough to celebrate 2016. International artists ranging from Scott Henderson, 65daysofstatic and Steven Wilson to Vader, Jeff Loomis and Demilich came down for club gigs and festivals alike, wowing audiences and probably gaining plenty of new wide-eyed fans.

Sure, the widely-recognised NH7 Weekender skipped its date with Bengaluru, but there were more festivals such as Indie March, Echoes of Earth, Backdoors and regular show series such as Bonded by Blood and Twisted Metal gave heavy music a shot in the arm, while city-based shows such as Prog works got a set of wheels and travelled to more metros. Intimate shows also found a lot more favour, with the likes of Sofar completing its first year and new venue OO Heaven providing a limited-capacity space for special performances by bands.

Veterans such as Chronic Blues Circus marked 25 years together, and rockers Thermal and a Quarter put together a slew of shows that was a total throwback. Meanwhile, grunge band The Bottle Flower Seeds kicked back into gear with their first ever single ‘Helter Skelter’, after nearly 16 years.

Overdue releases finally found their date, with the mind-bending experiments of bands such as Stuck In November, Orchid and Six Flying Whales putting out records that lived up to the few years spent by fans raving about their shows.

And now, here are our top releases from across the country, in no particular order.

The Bodhisattwa Trio – Heart of Darkness

Surfing the new wave of experimental, noisy jazz is Kolkata guitarist Bodhisattwa Ghosh, with his astounding trio’s second album Heart of Darkness. You can tell there is something very real about these collection of songs, conveying epiphanies just through a guitar-bass-drums combination, recorded in a sort of lo-fi manner.

Stuck In November – First Slice of Cake

Bengaluru has instrumental rock aplenty, but Stuck In November already had an international following, thanks in part to guitarist Nihal Anand aka Deadstar’s project. Their debut was anticipated in some communities and First Slice of Cake didn’t disappoint. It is the most pleasant kind of chaos you’ll hear, with a lot of guitars, electronics, bass and drums.

The Circus – With Love

After 2013’s Bats, there was a familiar sense of ennui setting in for Delhi experimental rock band The Circus, one that most bands fall into. They didn’t tour much, they didn’t really play the new material out much, and became occupied with their own respective side projects.

But here they return with the renewed energy of a band reborn. It is not so much impulsive music as it is hard-hitting, groove-based rock. But there is something for everyone on With Love – from hard rock riffage to prog metal leads and an incendiary guitar solo on the closing track ‘Goodbye, We Won’t Meet Again’.

Donn Bhat – Connected

In 34 minutes, in just seven tracks, Donn Bhat is sublime like few other musicians in the country, or even in the world. Bhat seems to have always worked on his craft for more than a decade now. A serious, despondent discourse on the information age, Connected remains testament to one of India’s most versatile artists who navigates both electronic and rock terrains like only a handful of others.

Farfetch’d – Southern Skies Motel

Farfetch’d – who have been around far longer than the recent Pokémon Go trend – turn to tapping the strings and the hollow body of an acoustic guitar on the recently-released Southern Skies Motel.

The mostly-instrumental album has an outer space theme about it, and Murthy presents electronic layers and guitar noise that permeates over his incredibly sharp but soothing fingerstyle playing and percussive guitar technique. Turn this on at any time of the day or night this monsoon, and you’ll be guaranteed a sonic journey like no other.

Primitiv – Immortal and Vile

Pounding drumlines, harrowing guitar solos and the unmistakable return to form by vocalist Nitin Rajan, Mumbai metal band Primitiv’s call to the stone age on their debut album Immortal and Vile was already around since 2015, but found a digital release early this year. The incendiary tone of the entire album, slowburn as it may be, makes Primitiv one of the most distinct metal releases this year.

Godless – Centuries of Decadence

Hyderabad’s Godless made death metal cool again, and they didn’t even have to resort to any gimmicks. With a classic old-school production vibe, Centuries of Decadence was a sign that death metal was alive, well and throwing punches in all directions. With an experienced lot comprising members from Skrypt and Bengaluru-based vocalist Kaushal LS, Godless reigned supreme on the live circuit as well, proving just why everyone wanted to hear these songs over and over.

Sandunes – Downstream

Mumbai-based producer Sandunes is as enterprising as they come, and it’s taken her places. But whether she’s touring the U.S. or playing the biggest stages in the country and picked for globally-renowned webcast series Boiler Room, she also has music that does the talking. Her latest album was a turn towards a bouncier hip hop sound, making dance floors groove like never before.

Run It’s the Kid – Run It’s the Kid

If you ever think India’s growing alternative musicians lacked soul, you don’t have to look further than Delhi-based rock band Run It’s the Kid. The quartet are led by a familiar soft, melancholic voice – Shantanu Pandit, who released his own solo effort Skunk in the Cellar last year – and guitarist-keyboardist Dhruv Bhola, drummer Bhairav Gupta and bassist Danik Ghosh. The emotional factor on the album peaks beautifully with ‘Great Big Scare’, which addresses Pandit’s disappointment with someone who refused to grow up. Bittersweet couldn’t be better sonically summed up than the closing two minutes of this song.

The Ska Vengers – XX

Last but certainly not least, one of the most awaited albums of the year belonged to party-starters The Ska Vengers, who released their second full-length XX. Laced with spite, satire and political condemnation, the Ska Vengers lob nine bomb tracks of psychedelic, reggae, rock and punk, nodding at classic Bollywood in the process as well, on tracks like ‘011’ and ‘Frank Brazil’.