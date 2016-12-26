The soul of British pop

In the early years of the new Millennium, music videos were key marketing tools to reach a growing herd of adolescents who loved their MTV and Channel V and their request shows (like me). George Michael knew this. That is precisely why a futuristic video for his song ‘Freeek!’ was on heavy rotation every time I would tune in, the refrain of “I’ll be your sexual freak” becoming a earworm.

The fascination with George Michael’s music remained, because he thrust his sexual identity in your face. But I didn’t venture further into this side of his music when I came across songs such as ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘Careless Whisper’, which you still hear every time a call centre staffer puts you on hold.There were a lot of sides to George Michael, as we discovered over the years. The British pop and soul singer, who passed away at 53 at his Goring, Oxfordshire home of heart failure, was unmistakably one of the leading voices in music in the 1980s.

From the standpoint of a life in the music industry, George Michael was one of the first examples of a teen pop star (with Wham!).

The singer of ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ hit fame by 1983, and went on to sell over a 100 million records over four decades. He launched his solo career with his most widely known hit, ‘Careless Whisper’ and followed it up with one of the best albums of the 1980s, Faith, whose title track remains one of his most distinct hits, along with songs such as ‘I Want Your Sex.’

But like most pop stars, George Michael was never short scandals and controversy. He would be arrested several times over the years for public lewdness, drug abuse and more. When he sobered up, there were devastating personal matters around the corner, from losing his mother Lesley in 1997 and his partner Anselmo Feleppa a few years prior. He said in 2005 interview with The Guardian,

“In terms of coming close to saying I don’t want to live, that would have been after my mum died. I had this overwhelming feeling that the best was behind me. I so loved my mum, and respected her. I swear to God, it was like I had a curse on me. I couldn’t believe how much God was piling on at once. There was so much death around me, I can’t tell you.”

Michael's health problems continued. In 2011, he said he nearly died of pneumonia. After recovering in a hospital in Vienna, he told The Telegraph,

“They spent three weeks keeping me alive. It was by far the worst month of my life but I feel incredibly fortunate to be here and fortunate to have picked up this bug where I did because apparently the hospital in Austria was absolutely the best place in the world I could have been to deal with pneumonia.”

Despite his health, Michael was more or less soldiering on, with plans to release a second documentary on his life, called Freedom, one that would relive his 1990s heyday and recall the hugely successful album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.

It was also announced earlier this month that Michael was working on a new album, what would have been his first since 2004’s Patience and his 2014 live covers and compositions album Symphonica. While there is little doubt that there will be posthumous releases by Michael, his sudden demise, especially on Christmas, has set a pall of gloom over the music world. Tributes have been pouring in from all over.

Producer Mark Ronson tweeted about the loss, saying, “Other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. A lot of us owe him an unpayable debt.”Sir Elton John paid tribute on Instagram, saying: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Boy George, a contemporary of George Michael, wrote on Twitter, “I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael’s family, friends and fans right now. He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone. I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms.”