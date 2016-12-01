The power of silence

more-in

A pause is as important as sound in the enjoyment of music.

“The notes I handle no better than many pianists. But the pauses between the notes – ah, that is where the art resides.” - pianist Artur Schnabel

The rasikas’ role in the growth and development of Indian classical music is indeed vital. In this context, it is important that they elevate their knowledge so that they can demand quality music from artists. Of course, knowledge here would imply a holistic understanding, where the role of every participating artist, including the tambura artist, has to be experienced, savoured and enjoyed.

Recently, I was at the concert of a renowned artist, who chose to sing a weighty piece in an extremely slow tempo. The rhythmic expressions from the mridangam maestro had more pauses than beats. The profound silence spoke volumes. It took the rasikas into a meditative mood, a state of sublime bliss that could only be experienced and not expressed in words!

Tiruchi Sankaran says, “Silence is extremely important and adds a lot of value to the music. You must remember that you are not playing to the beat; you are playing to the music. The silence is an integral part of the music making and comes only through maturity. It is not a blank silence; it is a profound silence. But, this kind of silence can be understood only by a mature audience.”

Coming back to the concert, what followed off the stage was most interesting. While I was coming out of the hall, one rasika came up to me and remarked, “The vocalist did sing very well but did you notice how the mridangam vidwan was struggling to accompany him? He did not play anything and preferred to keep quite most of the time.” I was speechless for a moment. It then dawned on me that silence can have different connotations to different rasikas! I then explained to that rasika that music making was not just about filling every bit of the song with rhythmic patterns. It is more about thinking and feeling the music the way the main artist does and lend him subtle and sensitive accompaniment.

A few beats of silence can raise the listener’s expectation of what is about to come. Used in this manner, silence creates anticipation. The length of silence, the distance between periods of silence, and the magnitude of silence - all make an effect on the listener. These effects colour the listener’s experience and paint a beautiful imagery within him.

So the next time you come across a pause in music, consider its purpose beyond that of a simple auditory bookmark. A skilled performer will embrace a silence, using it as a point of expression for a range of emotions and enhancing the musical effect. So, as a listener, keenly observe, absorb and embrace the potential musical beauty of silence. Music and silence combine strongly because music is created with silence and silence is full of music.

(The writer is a musician and musicologist)