The multitasking musician

Kartik Pillai feels he reached an enlightened way of being back when he was 19. This came about after two-and-a-half years of constant meditation. "I don’t know what it was, but I gained a certain amount of peace and happiness. In the year after that, I wasn’t happy or sad. I was just in the flow; you know, where you’re not really thinking about it. It all sounds very hippy, I know," he says. Soon enough, the real world set in, and it’s all been downhill since then, he says, chuckling bitterly. Pillai acknowledges that maybe he had tricked himself into believing he was in that state of mind, or maybe it was just a result of all the recreational activities he’d been indulging in, but it worked for him.

Now 27, Pillai has his hands full — literally. He’s nominally the guitar player for Delhi’s nostalgia-soaked, waltzy, jazzy, experimental-ish band Peter Cat Recording Company; he’s the singer and guitar player for lazy rock ‘n’ roll three-piece Begum; and, most pertinent to our current conversation, Pillai is also the person behind Jamblu, an experimental electronic project for which he’s on the verge of releasing a third album, in the last week of December. In addition to the guitar and electronics, Pillai is also a bit of a know-it-all, at least when it comes to mastery of different instruments. He has managed to teach himself the keyboard, bass, trumpet, drums, melodica, flute, sanxian (a Chinese stringed instrument), xylophone, and probably a dozen more instruments. "The idea is to understand the basic techniques of, say, string instruments, vocals, percussions, and wind instruments." This, in turn, allows him to fiddle around and gain a certain level of competence with a range of instruments.

The new Jamblu album, titled TDFDTU (Pillai isn’t too keen on revealing the full form), is a conceptually rich seven-song experiment that, in a way, attempts to bring some kind of spiritual emancipation to its listeners. It’s been designed in a way where the primary purpose of the music is to help the listener gain some kind of ‘superior’ understanding. A two-part song, ‘Hypocrite’, is already out, while the remaining tracks have an almost prescriptive ideology to them. They’re instructional, with names like ‘Focus’ and ‘Breathe’, using meditation techniques Pillai has learnt, while one of them is a "complete washout". He says: "It’s a long wave; there’s a crest and then a drop. And then there’s, like, a mock-heaven mode after that. I wanted to see if it’s possible to actually affect people; to make someone’s knees give way. You know, everybody on the ground. To forcefully give them — I don’t want to use this word, but — ‘enlightenment’." The underlying theme, in fact, is "personal and mass enlightenment", where the music attempts to physically affect listeners, to invoke a visceral reaction in them.

To understand this fully requires a deeper foray into Pillai’s own vision for Jamblu. He started with a singular idea: to experiment with cymatic frequencies (a subset of modal vibrational phenomena) and see how they affect people. Cymatics is a complex subject, dealing with different vibrational patterns depending on the size of the plate or membrane, with lots of scientific concepts at play.

A school of thought believes that different sounds created using cymatics can affect the human body in different ways, to the extent of having healing abilities, although Pillai is far more concerned with the act of emancipation and enlightenment through music. It’s often disregarded as a pseudoscience, and Pillai acknowledges that while the therapeutic effects haven’t been proven and the movement isn’t exactly part of the mainstream, it’s an area he’s deeply fascinated by. "The idea is to have different frequencies react to different parts of the body. It’s to create different moods and sensations." He likes to make music and insert cymatics into it, although the size and quality of the speakers available makes a big difference to the experience. "It has to be felt physically; not the higher frequencies, but, like, the subs and the ultrasonics." There’s a chart he discovered a few years ago, which he uses often in his music.

A certain ideological allegiance to spirituality and metaphysics runs through Jamblu. The first album dealt with life in the universe and how it was created, although he didn’t communicate that aspect properly since he wanted to leave it a little vague. The second one was about "intrinsic connections to spirituality and notions of life, but also the dark reality of how everyone just abuses each other, the need to transcend that". And the new one is about enlightenment.

The themes affect Pillai deeply, which is why he chooses to explore them so vividly for Jamblu, but it’s

still only a part of who he is, and he isn’t rigid or militant in his views.

"With Jamblu, it’s my world and I get to say what I want to. I think each one of us on this planet has more than one face. Especially in India, you have to deal with a lot of people, and adjust to them, so you end up having multiple viewpoints, depending on where you are. It can make you well-rounded; you understand other people better. It’s pretty much who we are. Everybody has a slightly ‘dark’ side to them … whatever you want to call it. I like that; it feels natural in a weird way. But at the same time, I am a lazy, happy-go-lucky, nostalgic person."

This explains how he’s constantly shifting gears, switching between projects and instruments, conceding that he would be a lot less happy if he didn’t have multiple avenues to express and create. Beyond the philosophical ideas he’s tackling, Pillai also pays a great deal of attention to the aesthetics of the music: the sounds, the rhythms, the melodies, the arrangements. Previous Jamblu releases have been almost avant-garde in their textural moodiness and brooding soundscapes. Those elements find their way onto the new release too. But he thinks the seven songs are also far more dance-y in nature this time. There’s a greater emphasis on the drum beat driving the music often. Electronic arrangements, synths, affected trumpets, bass, all find their way onto the album. ‘Hypocrite’, features a collaboration with Hashback Hashish, while he’s also collaborated with Andrew Lee of Holy Hum and Mexican violinist Ixchel Mosqueda.

Pillai has been performing live as Jamblu for a while, and has been performing regularly at unconventional, off-kilter shows such as the Reproduce Listening Room sessions and the Disquiet sessions, both of which highlight a lot of innovative noise acts in the country. Experimental music is a tiny subset within an already small independent music community, but Pillai expresses only enthusiasm for the way the scene is progressing, recalling his initial performances at such gigs, with a turnout of no more than 15 people, to more recent gigs, which have managed early three-figure audiences.

