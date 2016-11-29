The echo effect

more-in

The first edition of the Echoes of Earth festival saw some high notes despite minor hiccups in the two-day music extravaganza

The music festival business is not an easy one in India. Not when you have some suspicious eyebrows raised by authorities who would often happily turn their backs when a corporate event or wedding is on. The first edition of the two-day festival ‘Echoes of Earth’ nearly became a nonstarter with police alleging lack of permissions for one of their four stages and preventing the festival – one that was ecologically conscious and promoted recycling, upcycling and reduced waste – from running for an hour.

By the time some sense prevailed, the deep-in-the-woods Bianco stage was already cancelled, with acts such as Aqua Dominatrix, Kohra and more shifting their uptempo dancefloor burners to the smaller Big Tree stage, still garnering a crowd to move with them.

We should have suspected things would get dark right when Mumbai ambient artiste Riatsu aka Shadaab Kadri opened the festival with some ominous dark waves of sound, interspersed with voice samples. In the midst of the rural, rustic setting, the sound production and design specifically stood out. This explains why there were probably more takers just for the music than any of the numerous workshops, screenings and exhibitions that were hosted at the festival.

Seeing electronica artistes such as Kumail, Nicholson and Your Chin amp up proceedings at the Nilgiri mainstage (the silo-like backdrop making for a projection mapping screen) on day one was satisfying, while fusion artistes such as Zoya added a vibrancy and Delhi’s Peter Cat Recording Co. were their gloomy laid-back selves at the Yaksha stage.

Their counterparts in The Ska Vengers brought a more psychedelic energy, messing with Latin and Cuban rhythms in honour of Fidel Castro, while recycled/upcycled drum kit-smashing percussionist Thaalavattam brought a tribal vibe to the Yaksha stage.

The ones who raised the volume levels even more were the international headliners for the day – UK beatboxer, producer and a cappella wizard Beardyman with two rappers LeeN and Serocee, freestyling about everything from Bengaluru to the mics going off – it was all fair game. Meanwhile, UK producer, drummer, bassist and vocalist Youngr surrounded himself with a massive drum setup that included access to synthesizers, mics, bass guitar and electronic drum-pads. With all that in his armoury, Youngr delivered a sublime dance music experience to close day one.

By day two, permission issues had been neutralised and DJs were back to making people dance at the Bianco stage, although the day did start with the more calming hang drum performance of Australian Sam Maher, followed by pop rock songs courtesy singer-songwriter Mali and guitarist Tejas Menon.

Overall, the second day also revolved around a prominent mind-expanding theme, especially led by the women on the billing. Whether it was the soaring blues of Kanchan Daniel and the Beards and veteran band Soulmate’s inimitable singer-guitarist Tipriti, or the mystic power in Susheela Raman’s folk tunes and finally, the demure vocals of Ruby Wood from headliners Submotion Orchestra. In between as well, the focus was definitely on women who ruled the stages – from the disco-funk of Madboy/Mink to the electronica of Danish-Indian producer-singer Alo Wala.

Day two also added an unmatched sunset experience by tabla artist and electronic producer Talvin Singh, presently a mix of ambient electronic music with his latest collaborator, young Delhi-based sitar player and metalhead Rishabh Seen. A fusion like few would have heard before, this was the perfect setting for music out in the woods.

Although with a few hiccups, Echoes of Earth should hopefully see a second edition next year, not too put off by a modest turnout of under a thousand attendees, and more emboldened to find a niche within a niche of programming an eco-conscious independent music-supporting festival.