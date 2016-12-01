Tharangam as link

more-in

My association with Sri Mangalampalli DrBalamutralikrishna dates back to 1952, when I was working with the Railways in Vijayawada and was a budding musician with a good voice. I trained under my father Sri Viswanatha Bhagavathar and my famous uncle Sri Mangudi Chidambara Bhagavathar, a Harikatha exponent.

Sri Balamuralikrishna was then a producer in the Vijayawada Studio of All India Radio. His Bhakti Ranjani programme was extremely popular. Broadcast at 6 a.m., it was followed with great interest not only in Andhra Pradesh but across the entire South and in many places like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. I accompanied him on this programme on quite a few occasions. I used to feel that he was born to sing devotional music.

He was keen that I should join AIR as a tampura artist. My father wanted me to continue in Railways and I did so. My close association with Dr Balamurali was revived after he shifted to Chennai from Vijayawada and became the secretary of Sri Thyagaraja Aradhana Committee, of which I was a member. His contribution in that capacity four years was substantial.

In 1965, I started Sri Narayana Tirtha Swamigal Aradhana in the Jeeva Samadhi brindavanam at Thirupoonthuruthy on the advice of Dr V. Raghavan. In 1977, I requested Dr Balamurali to inaugurate our Taranga Vidhyasala School in Thanjavur, Bangaru Kamakshi Temple. As the saying goes, whatever he touched turned gold. Over the years, this Vidhyasala has turned out hundreds of youngsters who can sing Tarangam music beautifully. -

Dr Balamurali’s rendition of Sri Narayana Tirtha’s tarangams were exceptionally brilliant. It stirred the soul when he sang in that deep resonant voice. He accepted my invitation to perform at the Aradhana celebrations in 1975 under the famed mango tree in Thirupoonthuruthy and the listeners were mesmerised.

I cherish memories of a grand function at Kaza Village near Guntur, the birth place of Sri Narayana Tirtha, where Dr Balamurali conferred the title of “Taranga Gana Sironmani” on me on behalf of Sri Narayana Tirtha Yathindral Trust of Andhra Pradesh during the Jayanti celebrations of the saint composer in 2007. In a fine speech, he spoke of my humble ontribution in the propagation of Tharangam. I have deemed his tribute as a great honour.

In 2013, he attended our Namasankeertana Taranga music festival in Chennai as the Guest of Honour and regaled the audience with the anecdotes of his childhood days. For his stature, he was never fussy about his accompaniments. He was at home with junior violinists and mridangam vidwans and, as a rule, made it a point to encourage and motivate all of them.

A genius, Dr Balamurali, in my view, was quite conscious that he was someone special and yet remained warm and humane, always with a sweet radiant smile lighting up his face.