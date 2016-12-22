Thamizh, moving and musical

more-in

P.T. Seshadri’s entry into the world of music was serendipitous, or as he would have it, ordained by divine will. When the eight-year old Seshadri sang before his Acharya, at Mudaliyandan Tirumaligai, in Kanchipuram, the preceptor, himself a trained vainika, urged Seshadri to learn Divyaprabanda pann music. Around midnight, Seshadri noticed a man, tambura in hand, walking around the sannidhi streets, singing Divyaprabanda verses.

The singer was M.N. Venkatavaradan, a disciple of Naina Pillai. It was Venkatavaradan’s practice to sing around the sannidhi streets, from midnight until dawn, during Brahmotsavam. Seshadri accompanied Venkatavaradan, singing whatever songs he knew. Impressed by the boy’s keenness to learn, Venkatavaradan accepted him as a disciple.

Lessons began at Nemmeli Alavandar Patasala, in Triplicane, Chennai, and for the next 30 years, Seshadri continued to learn from Venkatavaradan, who taught him not only Divyaprabanda pasurams, but also Tamil verses from Vedanta Desika’s Adikara Sangraham, Manavala Mamunigal’s Upadesa Ratnamala, and Vai.Mu.Kothainayaki’s verse on the lineage of Srivaishna preceptors, all set to tune by Venkatavaradan.

Guru and sishya adapted Divyaprabanda pasurams to the conventional concert format. Tiruvoimozhi pasuram - ‘Kannan Kazhalinai’ was adapted to the popular navaragamalika varnam; and Nammazhwar’s ‘Uyarvara uyarnalam’ became a pallavi. Venkatavaradan’s signature song was Periyazhvar’s ‘Thanmugathu Chutti,’ for which he gave a folksy tune in Maand, based on a fisherman’s song he had heard! “Tears would flow down his eyes as he sang this song,” recalls Seshadri. “I even found a Siddhar song in praise of Rama, and we included that too in concerts!”

Seshadri also learnt music from Radha Viswanathan, with M.S. often stepping in with suggestions. “M.S. paatti wept on hearing me sing ‘Hari mai to.’ Radha maami laughed and said, “Usually M.S. brings tears to the eyes of the listener. For a change you have made her cry.” When Seshadri pursued Sangita Vidwan course at the Music College, D.K. Jayaraman, K.V. Narayanaswamy and R.Vedavalli were his teachers. He is grateful for the encouragement given by N.V. Vasudevachariar of the Ahobila Mutt Oriental School. He has also learnt bhajans from P. Srinivasa Rao and Mannargudi Parthasarathy Iyengar’s Tamil compositions on Divya Desams from the composer himself.

Seshadri is a keen researcher into musical references in Vaishnavite literature. “Araiyar Sevai is a Muthamizh Vizha, because it has iyal (literature), isai (music) and natakam (drama),” he says. “Ramanujacharya’s cousin, Embar, showed the importance of in-depth interpretation for abhinaya.” While performing abhinaya for Periyazhwar’s ‘Appoochi’ verses, the Srirangam Araiyar had depicted Lord Krishna frightening others, by dilating his eyes. Embar’s contention was that Krishna’s lovely eyes wouldn’t frighten anyone. Instead, the Araiyar should have portrayed Krishna as suddenly displaying His discus and conch to frighten others.

Sempalai (Harikhambodi), according to Seshadri, is an important pann in the Sri Vaishnava tradition. “Lord Krishna was a master flute player. The holes in the flute are set to Harikhambodi scale, and the beginner’s lessons for flautists are in Harikhambodi. Pallandu is recited in temples to the scale of Harikhambodi,” he elaborates. I ask him why members of groups that recite Pallandu in temples sometimes sound asynchronous towards the end. “You have antara gandhara in the last line, which is not easy to grasp, if one is not trained in music. That’s why each of them ends differently,” he explains.

Talking about references to music in Tiruvoimozhi, he says Nammazhwar himself attests that he has sung his thousand verses in panns - ‘Pann Thalayil sonna Tamizh Aayirathu.’ “Nammazhwar mentions panns such as Kurinji, mullai (Mohanam) and panchamam (Ahiri). Acharya Hridayam says one of the similarities between the Vedas and Tiruvoimozhi is the musical nature of both. In his commentary on Acharya Hridayam, Manavala Mamunigal elaborates on the panns used in Tiruvoimozhi. He mentions Mudirnda Kurinji, Nattappaadai, Sendiripiyam, Thaindalum panns and talas Gajakarna, Soragati, Makharadwaja, Talaka, Lakshmi Keerthi, Panipaadau, Gowri, Panchaananam, Chaturaamnaayam and Garudadhwaja.”

“In his commentary for the 69th sutra of Acharya Hridayam, Manavala Mamunigal lists swaras in the order - nishada, gandhara, shadjama, madhyama, daivata and panchama. Researching this aspect, I found the same order in Amarakosa, which probably inspired Manavala Mamunigal’s ordering. Manavala Mamunigal also talks of Tolkappiyam’s references to swaras.”

Sesahdri, who is well versed in Sanskrit literature, says that the Agamas talk of ‘beri daadanam,’ which involves invoking the gods of the directions on a percussion instrument known as ‘beri,’ which is then struck in different directions.

In Vishnu temples, Kaisika Ekadasi/Dwadasi are observed, to commemorate the liberation of a demon from its curse, when Nampaaduvaan gifted the merits of his singing Kaisika pann to the demon. In Varaha Purana, Lord Varaha tells Bhooma Devi, that if, on Kaisika Dwadasi, a person sings Kaisika pann, he will be liberated. So here we have proof that music was considered atonement for sins!

Did his guru Venkatavaradan get many sabha chances? “No, Tamil Isai Sangam and Pollachi Mahalingam’s Ramalingar Pani Mandram being exceptions.” Did Venkatavaradan feel dejected? “His regret was more to do with Divyaprabandam concerts not getting enough support.” Seshadri can be contacted at 9940428830.