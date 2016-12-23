Technique carries the day

more-in

Chitta Kartik, who is learning his art from reputed vainik D. Srinivas, presented a pleasing concert for Laya Nada Kala Sravanti (Lankas) Sangeeta Sabha at Sringeri Maha Peetha Paripalita Sri Sivaramakrishna Kshetram. Kartik sports a fine plucking technique and ample manodharmam ability. He began the concert with M. Balamuralikrishna’s Shanmukhapriya varnam following it with Girijaramana in Gambhiranata. The delineation of Ganamurthi flowed smoothly and effectively from Kartik’s deft plucking preceding the kirtana Ganamurthe of Thyagaraja. The kalpana swaras at the end of the kirtana spoke of his sharp imagination.

After playing a fine kirtana in Dharmavathi complemented by good alapana and swaras, Karthik selected Subbaraya Sastri’s fine composition in Reetigowla Janani Ninnuvina as the sub-main item. The raga elaboration and kalpana swaras proved the vainik’s grasp of the rich bhava of this vakra raga.

For the main item Karthik chose a fine ragam, tanam, pallavi in Pantuvarali and executed it with confidence and precision.

Hemadri Chandrakant, a promising violinist gave excellent support and the robust tani after the pallavi was played by K.Aravind (mridangam) and M. Haribabu (ghatam). The concert came to a conclusion with a fine thillana in Dhanasri.