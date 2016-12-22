Talent from the diaspora

more-in

This year’s NRI Music Festival, jointly sponsored by Rajalakshmi Fine Arts, Coimbatore, and the Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival Committee, offered a platform for Indian artists settled abroad to showcase their musical prowess.

The inaugural solo violin recital of Sruthi Sarathi with Surya Nandisan on the mridangam was marked by a deep and sensitive expression of ragas. After a breezy varnam in Devagandhari, her alapanas of Sriranjani for the kriti ‘Maarubalga’ with swaras and of Madhyamavathi for ‘Ramakathasudha’ with niraval and swaras glimmered with aesthetic flashes touching the essential moorchanas to reveal the nuances of the ragas. Whenever she touched the top shadjam, it was a smooth glide from nishadam and the listening pleasure was heightened. Her interpretation of ‘Nannubrova’ (Lalitha) was sublime. The melodic intensity was indeed great in her play of ‘Enna Thavam Seidhanai’ and the concluding Lalgudi thillana in Desh. It was sad that the attendance at the concert was thin.

Anirudh Venkatesh from Los Angeles maintained a rapport with Arvind Nagarajan (violin) and Surya Nandisan (mridangam) through his impressive musical sense and sruti alignment. After a nipping start of ‘Chalamela’ (Nattakurinji varnam), his raga vinyasam for Dikshitar’s composition, ‘Sree Venkatagireesam’ was a testimony to his musical creativity and proficiency. ‘Neevaadane Gaana’ (Saranga) was an evocative rendition.

His Kiravani raga portrait for the kriti, ‘Kaligiyunte’ was an elegant effort with many karvais. Arvind Nagarajan’s (violin) solo versions were intuitive lending sowkhyam to the kutcheri. Surya Nandisan’s percussive support was satisfying.

After a winsome presentation of ‘Varanamukhi’ in Hamsadhwani with swaras, Mayuri Vasan’s (Los Angeles) Lathangi alapana brought out lyricism of the raga visualised by her for the kriti, ‘Venkataramana Un Thiruvilayadalai Yaar Arivaar’ This was followed by a brisk ‘Manavyala’ , and bhava-rich ‘Akhilandeswari’ in Dwijavanti.

Her Sankarabharanam raga contours for the kriti, ‘Endhuku Beddhala’ was pleasant, displaying her versatility in handling the raga in the higher octaves. Ambika Prasad imparted deft touches to his solo versions of the ragas. Babu (mridangam) offered a lilting thani.

After a felicitous presentation of ‘Baale Baalendu’ in Ritigowla with a spate of swaras, followed it up with ‘Suryamurthe’ in Sowrashtram. The raga vinyasam of Darbar for the kriti, ‘Narada Guruswami’ was intersting. ‘Sarivarilona’ in Binnashadjam sung with swaras lent a touch of melody to the kutcheri. His Kalyani raga alapana was precise for the kriti, ‘Pankajalochana.’ Ambika Prasad (violin) maintained the quality of the session in the solo versions and swara sallies. Srinivasan (mridangam) embellished the compositions and swaras with a good mix of exuberance and subtlety.