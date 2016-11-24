Tale of three musicians

Fusion band Yorkston Thorne Khan is all set to whip up the perfect mix of jazz, folk and classical music

They are as different as chalk and cheese. One is a well-known folk singer-songwriter from Scotland, the other a jazz double bass player, and another, an award-winning sarangi player and classical singer from India. Yet, James Yorkston, Jon Thorne and Suhail Yusuf Khan found one common thread to bind them — music.

Hailing from different musical sensibilities, the trio went on to collaborate and create a unique sound with the band Yorkston Thorne Khan. Currently on its maiden tour in India, organised by British Council, the band is excited to present its music to the country.

The band is set to perform at Phoenix MarketCity this weekend. The music, according to James, is a mix of three different instruments and styles.

“Despite the different styles, we don’t have to change anything; they gel very well together. We simply play our own music, and it works,” he says.

While this is the first time for James and Jon in the country, Suhail hails from a family of musicians in Delhi, and is looking forward to performing for the audience here. “This is the first time we’re performing in India as a trio. We’ve performed in Delhi as part of the tour, and the gigs have gone pretty well. People have enjoyed it and we’ve had great response,” he says.

Talking about the gig in Chennai, the trio, which will also be performing in Kolkata and Patna, insists that every performance is different. Says James, “We keep the performance alive and interesting for us. So, we basically go on stage blind, and always try to bring out our A game. Fortunately, it works.”

Jon adds, “We never write a set list. We allow the gig to develop organically. Every number we perform differs from the previous performance, but the basic scale remains the same.”

The genesis for the band was when Suhail and James met in Edinburgh in 2011, when they were to perform at the same event. Ever since, the trio has been finding common ground with its notes. But given that the musical sensibilities are so different, how do they approach song writing? “Well, we bring our own songs and ideas to the recording situation. It melds very well,” says Jon.

James adds, “The best thing is that our songs work very organically. We play individually and it all blends very well. I think what works is that we listen to each other.”

The band, which released an album, Everything Sacred, earlier this year, is already working on its second one. “It’s due to come out in March 2017, and we’ve already recorded for it. With this one, there will be no guests collaborating on the songs. It’s just going to be the three of us playing. Each of us has brought our musical influences — James brought in his folk influences, while Suhail brought in some traditional pieces and I got my riffs,” says Jon.

While the band has been touring and recording quite a bit, the musicians say live gigs keep them going. “Recording is like a photograph of a moment. Live gigs, on the other hand, are like films; they are far more expansive. There’s more development there and we enjoy them,” says Jon.

And, what would they say are some of their most memorable moments as a band? “That would be when Suhail grew a moustache,” laughs Jon, adding, “More seriously, I think it was the Green Man Festival that we were a part of, in Wales. It was just one of those things that clicked and continues to stay in our memories.”

Yorkston Thorne Khan will perform at Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery, on November 25 at 7 p.m.