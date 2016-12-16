Strings for the soul

more-in

Septuagenarian N. Rajam recalls her soulful connect with the city audiences. “I have been coming to Hyderabad for the last 40 years. I have always had a very receptive audience in Hyderabad. I thoroughly enjoyed playing here and have lots of pleasant memories,” she chimes. One of the veteran violin players in the country, N. Rajam’s tryst began with the instrument at the age of three and her father A. Narayana was her guru. “I was well versed in Carnatic music and even played with even M.S. Subbulakshmi in a concert,” she recalls.

Her father was a big fan of Hindustani music and had listened to stalwarts. After matriculation, Rajam fell short of one year to take up intermediate and that brought about the shifting from Carnatic to Hindustani music. She became a disciple of Pandit Omkarnath Thakur and perfected the nuances of Hindustani vocal on the instrument. “Destiny has also played a big role,” she states. The uniqueness is that her violin style is based on gayaki ang, the vocal reproductions of the nuances on the instrument. She worked as the professor and then the head of the department and also dean of Banaras Hindu University. I enjoy teaching; it is my passion,” she exclaims.

Rajam is full of optimism and dismisses those who feel classical music’s popularity among the Gen X is fading. “There were vicissitudes but if it had an effect, it would have disappeared. The fact is it is surviving and on its own. Indian classical music knows how to protect itself, progress and go further,” she points out.

Now in her late-70s, the ace violinist leads an active and disciplined life. “God has been kind to me that I don’t have BP, diabetes or any heart problem. I have always been very disciplined about my food and exercise. I will be entering my 80th year shortly,” she enthuses.

Rajam is proud of her granddaughters who are educated and also play violin. “Ragini Shankar and Nandini Shankar have done their engineering and chartered accountancy. I think it is a lame excuse when parents complain that children don’t listen to them when they insist that the child should take up music or dance as a hobby. When it comes to homework, parents scold or give an incentive and get it done. Why don’t they do the same thing with fine arts also?”