Songs of the sand

The stage is dark. As the shiny red curtain in one of the cubicles in the four-tiered imposing set parts, the little bulbs around it begin to glow. A moustachioed man in white dhoti, angarkha and a colourful turban starts playing high-pitched, haunting tunes on the kamancha. You suddenly feel warm desert sands beneath your feet. The curtains in the nearby compartments go up too. Singers with earthy, free-spirited voices render Sufi poet Bulleh Shah’s rousing ‘Alfat in bin un bin’ . They transport you to the vast horizons of the Thar. The melody of sarangi, been and algoza backed by the rhythms of dholak, dhol and morchang bring alive visuals of caparisoned camels walking gently through the dunes. The conductor of this folk orchestra moves exuberantly around the stage, keeping beat with the kartal in his hands. As the ensemble reaches a thunderous finale, music emanates simultaneously from the 33 illuminated boxes, make you experience the mystique of the land of kings and colours. Wish you were watching it all sitting on a charpoy, under the moonlight, with a tall glass of chaas in hand.

India’s well-known theatre-director Roysten Abel’s spectacularly envisioned and mounted ‘Manganiyar Seduction’, which has been touring the world since 2006, was staged at the Phoenix MarketCity in Chennai recently.

“It’s the seduction of the soul,” says Roysten. “This is how I felt when I first heard them and I was keen to share it with others. The concept is a blend of the music’s raw appeal and a set inspired by Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and Amsterdam’s red light district.” For Roysten, the man behind the Indian Shakespeare Company, the window emerged to be the protagonist of the production, providing a closer view of the Manganiyar art.

In 2004, while directing a play in Spain, he was accompanied by Daevu Khan (the conductor of Manganiyar Seduction) and two others, who were also part of the group. Morning and evening, he would listen to their music. “So much that when the tour ended, I realised how much I missed it. I decided to do something to be continuously engaged with these wandering minstrels from Rajasthan,” says Roysten, who travelled to Jaisalmer and auditioned thousands of musicians for this theatrical show.

The set (it takes three to four to put up), sound and lights may have a well-rehearsed feel about them, but not the music. Throughout the 70-minute production not even one of the 38 musicians, including the popular Mame Khan, ever goes off-key. “How would they,” asks Daevu Khan. “Manganiyar ka sangeet ke saath khoon ka rishta hai. Isiliye hum dil se gaate and bajaate hain (Manganiyars have a blood relation with music. That is why we sing from the heart),” he says during a post-performance chat.

For people of this community, music is a way of life. “It’s our identity. Our communication is largely through it. In Barmar, our home town, you can always see people singing or playing various instruments. We are delighted over the growing recognition for Manganiyars across the globe,” points out Daevu, who has a secretary to handle his professional commitments.

It’s amazing to see how these simple folk, who, for long, remained unconnected to the world outside, have mastered the technique to present their hereditary art to a contemporary audience. “Though I will not like to take any credit for their success, the name ‘Manganiyar’ today definitely draws a crowd,” says Roysten.

Daevu has not only shared the stage with classical musicians but also sung in Hindi films and has his own music group. “Our repertoire includes both Sufi verses and Hindu songs. Love and harmony are the essence of our music. Though we call ourselves folk artists, the root of our rendition lies in the classical. Sab sangeet aur mazhab ek hi to hai (after all, all music and religions are one),” smiles Daevu Khan.

Manganiyar Classroom

This Roysten project features children of the community, with Daevu Khan playing their teacher. The set of the classroom is the highlight, of course, along with the music. The journey to the desert continues with the upcoming musical ‘Manganiyar Express’.