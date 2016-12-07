Some metal

Skyharbor is an Indian-American, progressive metal band that formed over the Internet six years ago. The band which is known for their complicated structure, guitar riffs and melodic vocals, performed at JTpac recently.

It all began when Keshav Dhar started working on a home studio project, Hydrodjent. Anup Sashtri, former drummer of Skyharbor, recorded and uploaded a cover video of ‘Order 66’, one of Keshav's first songs and in no time they got noticed. Daniel Tompkins, former vocalist of Tesserac T, came across this interesting, fresh music online and immediately contacted Keshav to express his interest in collaborating with them. With Keshav on the lead guitar, Nikhil Rufus Raj on the bass guitar and Daniel Tompkins as their vocalist, Skyharbor made their début live performance at NH7 Weekender, Pune in 2011.The band quickly shot up to fame and got immensely busy, touring from one continent to the next. Nikhil, Daniel and Anup had to part with the band as it required them to dedicate more time.

Devesh Dayal (guitarist),Krishna Jhaveri (bassist) and Aditya Ashok (drummer) and Eric Emmery (vocalist) joined in to fill in their spots.

“It was my final year of law. I was at home, listening to ‘Karnivool’ one afternoon when Devesh messaged me asking whether I’d be able to learn the Skyharbor set. I did a small happy dance when I received this message. I was truly overwhelmed,” said Krishna. He is the live wire of the band and kept bouncing to all corners of the stage during the performance, raising the energy levels.

In 2014, they released their much awaited, second album, ‘Guiding lights'

“Everything evolves with time, so has our music. Our first album, Blinding White Noise: Chaos and Illusion was mostly programmed by Keshav. Now it has become more of a collaborative effort,” says Krishna.

Their third album, in the last stages of production, is expected to be released next year.

“Our music still has the same signature, Skyharbor sounding, but most of the new songs are more palatable and memorable to a larger audience,” says krishna, on their third album.

“Composing is the most difficult for us as we live far apart from each other. But we manage to make it happen somehow. Adithya, Keshav and I meet in Delhi or Bombay and we jam. Someone gets a spark and we work on it. We share it with the band members and include their inputs and suggestions. In the end, if it sounds good to all of us, it goes into the album.”

At the performance Skyharbor seems like a rebellious, disobedient but intelligent young adult .

The surprise came from one song in the middle of the set that was really soft, melodic and slow. It had some electronic influences and it didn’t sound metal at all.

“Adithya composed that song. We heard it and thought it was good idea to turn it into a Skyharbor song. It’s a breather in the middle of the set, that allows people to be peaceful for a while before we go straight back into the heavy set," explains Krishna, adding more on the Djent style.

“The word ‘Djent' has come from the sound, the guitar makes when you palm mute the strings. djent…..djent..djent,” he says.

Skyharbor’s music thus is very original and fresh but as Krishna sums up on their musical journey so far. “Some of our music is heavily influenced by bands like Karnivool, Oceansize and Perfect Circle. We also like to listen to a lot of Electronic and post rock bands.”