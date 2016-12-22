Smooth flow of melody

It was an exhilarating experience to listen to three concerts staged as part of Swararaga Sudha -2016 in Thrissur. The profundity of the musicians apart, their concerts proved the efficacy of the traditional format of music concerts.

Chenkottai Harihara Subramanian

Effortless rendition, that too in a relatively high pitch, was Chenkottai Harihara Subramanian’s hallmark. On the first day, he began with ‘Innam en manam’, a Charukesi pada varnam of Lalgudi, which was demonstrative of his musical prowess. The stobhas he tagged to the concluding verses smacked of his exploits in ‘Sambradayika bhajana’ of which he is a most sought-after performer.

Clarity of diction was evident as he switched on to ‘Gajananayutam Ganeswaram’, a Dikshitar composition in Chakravakam, Adi. Tyagaraja’s ‘Sree Narada nada’ (Kanada, Roopakam) was prefixed with an alap. Amrithavahini raga received a befitting elaboration. The composition was Tyagaraja’s ‘Sree rama padama ni kripa Janaki’ in Adi. Swaras with lots of off-beat patterns of rhythm emerged in ‘Dattatreya trimoorthy’, authored by Ganapathy Sachidananda Swamy and set to Ranjini in misrachap by KVN.

Subramanian took Kiravani, the main raga of the concert, for an extensive treatment. The phrases brought forth his inventive brilliance in highlighting the varied shades of the raga. The easiness with which he scaled three sthayis was commendable. Niraval at ‘Sree Raghuramau nee’ along with swaras appeared endless.

What demarcated Idappally Ajith’s violin tani was his ability to encapsulate subtleties. Also his sense of proportion for this part in each number was worthy of emulation for accompanists. The silky touches on the mridangam by Palakkad Maheshkumar for pakkam and an entirely vigorous style for tani won the hearts of the audience. Payyannur Govinda Prasad’s ability to create tonal variations on the morsing and his dialogue with the mridangam elicited applause.

Post-main numbers included a composition in Varamu and a Devi stothram in Hamirkalyani.

Vishnudev Namboothiri

Vishnudev Namboothiri made an indelible impression on the rasikas on account of his creativity. Moreover, his selections - both popular ragas and compositions - helped him establish a rapport with the audience right from the Thodi varnam ‘Era napai’ of Patnam Subramania Iyer in Adi. Niravals and swaras were tagged to almost all the compositions.

‘Siddhivinayakam’ in Chamaram, as against Shanmughapriya in Dikshitar’s system, was delectable for the extended landing at the end. Vishnu has a penchant for remaining in thara sthayi for long, which he demonstrated in all the subsequent compositions. After a short ‘Merusamana dheera varada’, Mayamalavagoula composition of Tyagaraja’s, he resorted to an elaborate essaying of Kedaragoula. ‘Swamikku sariye ivare’ in Misra chap was the Papanasam Sivan composition. ‘Marubalga’, a Sreeranjini composition of Tyagaraja in Adi, too attracted protracted niravals that enhanced the appeal of the raga.

The alap of Gamakakriya, the Poorvikalyani equivalent in Dikshitar system, was all-embracive of niceties of the raga and it spoke for the vocalist’s fertile imagination. The composition was ‘Meenakshi memudam dehi’ in two kala, Adi. Palakkad R. Swaminathan, the only senior musician in the team, exhibited remarkable maturity in following the young musician. Sumesh Narayanan on the mridangam proved a novice for pakkam. The poor sruti alignment of the ganjira played by Nithul Aravind was irksome in the beginning stages of the tani, but it got corrected in the latter part.

The Swati composition ‘Jamuna kinare pyare’ in Misra Pilu appeared to be a tribute to Balamuralikrishna, as the same rendered by him in a film on Swati Tirunal had fetched him a national award. ‘Eppo varuvaro’ in Jonpuri was the concluding number.

Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar

An incessant flow of mellifluous notes for two-and-a-half hours from Sikkil Mala Chandrasekhar’s flute marked the finale of the three-day festival. While praiseworthy was her justice to the sahithya of each composition, some of her swara combinations seemed impossible for vocal production.

She opened with the famous Nattakurinji varnam of Rangaswamy Nattuvanar, ‘Chalamela’ in Adi. Annamacharya’s Bouli composition ‘Sreemannarayana’ was a contrast in tempo to the former. But one wondered what prompted her to select this morning raga for the evening concert. Compositions such as ‘Entharo mahanu bhavulu’, ‘Amma ravamma’ of Tyagaraja in Kalyani, Khanda chap, ‘Entha muddho’, Tygaraja’s Bindumalini in Adi, Swati kriti ‘Bhogeendra sayanam’ in Kuntalavarali, Khanda chap and ‘Nenrunchi naanu’, Tyagaraja’s composition in the rare raga Malavi followed in quick succession, but with due attention paid to niceties of each.

Mysore Vasudevacharya’s ‘Bhajare Maanasa’ in Abheri was the main. The alap style was peculiar for the short but still alluring phrases.

M.R. Gopinath accompanied on the violin with propriety. As for the percussion side, KMS Mani did a splendid job by earnestly executing the pakkam and entering into tani as a continuation of the vocal rendition. This was especially noteworthy since the mridangam artistes of the previous days chose to tune their instrument before tani, thereby creating a discontinuity in the concert and also killing the ambience of the raga built up by both vocalist and violinist. Together with Adichanellur Anil Kumar, the tani was stimulating.

Mala played ‘Krishna nee begane baaro’ and also ‘Katrinile varum geetham’, the evergreen song by M.S. Subhulakshmi in the film Meera before entering into a thillana in Kamas. She concluded the recital with ‘Mythreem bhajata’ in ragamalika.

The festival was part of the 56th anniversary celebrations of Sree Thyagabrahma Sangeetha Sabha.