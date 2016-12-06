Sitar married to blistering guitar

more-in

In case the internet hasn’t informed you yet, Indian metal’s latest viral sensations have been coming from the capital – from the parody djent of Bloodywood (who add a metal twist to Bollywood songs and other hits) to the bagpipe-blazing Snake Charmer and finally, classically-trained sitarist Rishabh Seen.

Within a year, Seen has garnered interest of major metalheads from around the globe for his way of taking technically mind-bending prog songs by the likes of Animals As Leaders and Meshuggah and playing it on a sitar. To the average clueless American or European metalhead, or the South American enamoured by the idea of Indian music only being sitar-led, Seen’s covers were insane. To the discerning Indian listener who had (probably) grown tired of sitars being thrown into every context, perhaps Seen’s sonic fusion was met with a little caution, criticism but also approval.

A year on, the 19-year-old got a band together, called it Mute the Saint and laid claim to a sound he calls Indian Classical Progressive Metal. On their debut EP, five songs of this experiment are being presented with an earnestness that Seen has often exuded in his online presence and at his shows. He’s played some of these with a backing track for a lot of gigs alongside metal bands, and only recently added bassist Shashwat Kapoor, but on the EP, there’s the dominating addition of guitarist Josh Seguin and drummer Jared Sandhy, heard in all their glory on songs like ‘In Silence We Will Remain’.

Anyone who levelled a criticism of the music being too incongruous or way too sitar-led, the band dispels that notion on the opening track ‘Welcome the Change’. However, ‘Sound of Scars’ is pretty much Seen’s showcase. The beatdowns are very much standard fare metal akin to Swedish act Meshuggah, but the addition of sitar lends a somewhat even darker hue. ‘Calypso’, too, starts off entirely leaning into the sitar’s ability to have this euphoric effect, but is married to blistering guitar harmonies and riffs much better.

But what is memorable? In an EP that features songs averaging at five and six minutes in length and entirely instrumental (no complaints about that), it’s still the first single ‘The Fall of Sirius’ that sounds like you’ll remember the exact berserker moments. It might take many more spins before listeners find more to latch on to, amidst the melee of riffs matching raagas. Maybe that is Mute the Saint’s intention.