Shunning language barriers

‘Inta gelichi raccha gelavali’ is a Telugu idiom that some singers follow religiously. Given the plethora of singers emerging from shows and other digital platforms, and where six songs from a film are all sung by different singers, it’s remarkable if a playback singer can maintain an identity beyond one industry. Some carve that identity through classical music, some through the independent form and some others through a different language altogether. This year was witness to the last feature significantly.

Baahubali was a gamechanger not only for the actors and the filmmaker, but the singers involved with it too. Geetha Madhuri’s rendition of ‘Jeeva Nadhi’ in Tamil won her an IIFA award to begin the year and got her due recognition in the Tamil industry. She was back in Gopi Sunder’s Oopiri/Thozha in early 2016 where her renditions of the number ‘Door Number’ track in both versions were lapped up by crowds. Here and Killing Veerappan too (Tamil and Kannada), the singer captured the soul of the song to perfection and wasright on top with her enunciation of the lyrics too.

Indian Idol winner Sreeramachandra also spread his wings to other languages. Having made a mark in Telugu, his Hindi numbers in Sanam Teri Kasam, Khiladi 786, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, All Is Well got him a good foundation to experiment beyond known horizons. This year was when the Tamil industry welcomed him with open arms. ‘Pappara Mittai’ from Velanu Vandutta Vellaikaran, a typical raw massy number, wasn’t an easy start for someone who didn’t know the language. ‘Raatinam Suthudhu’ from Unnodu Ka, ‘Pougalaam’ from MS Dhoni-The Untold Story in Tamil, and a few more to total about six tracks was a good way to get things started. He also has a handful of numbers scheduled for the next year.

Another Indian Idol finalist, Karunya, too came out with his first Tamil song this year. He crooned to the song ‘Oh Maaya’, a Harris Jayaraj composition for Vikram’s Iru Mugan that was dubbed into Telugu as Inkokkadu (he sang the number in Telugu too).

From hosting and participating in reality shows to singing in Telugu and Hindi films, the opportunity was a cherry on the cake for the man who made his TV debut as a participant in ‘Padutha Teeyaga’ show.

Singer Anudeep Dev, popular for his A Capella covers on Youtube and several Telugu numbers, ventured into Tamil films with the film Adhe Kangal (for the song titled ‘Poona Pokkil’). Another singer Dinker Kalvala (whose most recent number was in Nanna, Nenu ,Naa Boyfriends) who already has a strong footing in Kannada films (he’d debuted in Upendra’s Shivam in 2014) sang in two Kannada films this year. While this trend may not be exactly new, exchange of talent among industries is certainly welcome.

More satisfying-Geetha Madhuri

When we sing in Telugu, tune midane ekkuva concentration pedatham more than lyrics because we understand the words. But in other languages, we make an extra effort to get the nuances, concentrating more, it's more satisfying when we do that. My work has mostly revolved around multilinguals, so other languages feel slightly familiar. I have many more numbers coming up in 2017. I am not over ambitious, but I make the best use of my opportunities.

The song, most important-Anudeep Dev

Unlike in other languages, seeing the script and singing is not quite possible in Tamil. In another language, balancing the tune and the lines at once becomes challenging. One refreshing trend in the Tamil industry is that the stature of the singer, be it big or small, doesn’t matter. Nothing is more important than the song, they extract our best for that. After seeing me sing in Hyper, Ghibran brought me to Tamil. It’s all thanks to social media now that singers don’t need to go hopping from one studio to another to make one’s presence felt.

To sound native-Sreeramachandra

Recognition in Bollywood was a good reference point to make a mark in Tamil. In fact my composer for Velanu Vandutta Vellaikaran heard my song from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. I spent enough time to learn the ‘zh’ sound and many composers later told that singing in Tamil came naturally to me. SPB garu will always be my inspiration to sing in multiple languages. I have sung in over nine languages now, including Sinhalese; it’s a pleasure. Understanding the song’s mood is a key aspect to doing it well.

Keen to sing more-Dinker Kalvala

Luckily, Kannada is a language closer to Telugu. So capturing its nuances wasn’t quite a problem unlike Tamil where things were shaky for a start. Kannada industry is one that I am to keen to sing more in. Here, the people are open to more kinds of music and are not restricted by genres. I owe all my success here to composer Manisharma garu.