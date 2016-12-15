Scaling new heights with Kalyani

more-in

A well-rendered Harikesanallur’s Daru Varnam in Khamas ‘Mathe Malayadwaja’ set the tone for Gayathri Venkatraghavan’s concert for Kartik Fine Arts. Natakhapriya was marked by melodic overtures. Charumathi Raghuraman (violin) echoed Gayathri’s ideas. Not much heard N.C. Krishnamacharyulu’s ‘Maara Jananeem Asrayay’ was interesting.

The evening’s main, Kalyani, as Gayathri etched it, will stay in my memory for a long time. She was effectively supported by Charumathi.

An usually conservative Gayathri that day went adventurous with phrases that lent a refreshing appeal to the raga. She journeyed in the third octave with ease.

Dikshitar’s ‘Bhajare Re Chitta Balambikam’ sung in praise of Balambika, the consort of Lord Vaidyanatha, the presiding deity of Vaitheeswaran Koil was a meditative experience and this continued in the niraval phase too. Manoj Siva (mridangam) was unobtrusive throughout in the company of K.V. Gopalakrishnan (ganjira). The rhythmic ideas of the duo in the thani kept intact the mood created by Gayathri. The well-conceived alapana of Brindavana Saranga for RTP in Khanda Jati Triputa tala vied for honours with the evening’s main. The Ragamalika swaras comprising Brindavana Saranga, Varali, Charukesi, Dhanyasi and Saranga at a brisk pace exhibited the vocalist’s control over laya.

V. B.