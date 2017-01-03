more-in

Three letters are enough to thumb noses at critics who put together their year-end lists without waiting until the last week – R T J. Rappers Killer Mike and El-P surprise-released the album a few weeks before its official date, making one of 2017’s most anticipated albums a worthy contender among the scrum of top releases in 2016.

Run The Jewels 3, in all its 15-track rampaging glory, is much darker and probably sadder in its tone compared to 2014’s Run the Jewels 2. Self-admitting on the introductory ‘Down’, this album “Came from feeling what a pure absence of hope can do.”

It is a slick welcome into the noir world of Run the Jewels, which is followed by their club-banger of a lead single ‘Talk To Me’, a guitar glitch magnifying just how much it is about the music as it is about, say, Killer Mike referencing Donald Trump.

It is filthy-mouthed as it ought to be, it is hilarious just like fans expect and it is going to become an unofficial encyclopaedia of the sickest insults and burns. ‘Legend Has It’ is as much about boasting as it is about backing it up. ‘Call Ticketron’, meanwhile, is a lengthier longlist of sexual exploits and violence, Killer Mike reeling off high speed chases a lightning-fast verse on getting the girl.

The duo bring their best ammunition to ‘Hey Kids’, slithering percussion meeting that distorted bass line meeting scathing verses that take down corporate America, with a guest verse from Danny Brown that is bound to bring a smile on your face. ‘Stay Gold’, on the other hand, is more about waxing eloquent about women they love and women who love RTJ.

Then there is a masterpiece, the thundering trip-hop ‘Thieves!’, which features a smooth mystic hook by Tunde Adebimpe from indie rockers TV on the Radio and piano by leading producer Danger Mouse in between condemnations of war and violence. And its successor ‘2100’ is a much more downbeat, preparing listeners for just how murky things get. ‘Thursday in the Danger Room’, for example, is about personal loss.

With a bright guitar breaking in, their closing tracks ‘A Report to the Shareholders’ are RTJ at their most vulnerable, confessional and poignant. More or less about sticking together and fighting the odds, it morphs into ‘Kill Your Masters’ – the grand closing (with a damning verse out of nowhere from Zack De La Rocha from Rage Against the Machine) that still delivers courage and strength, as Killer Mike notes, “Life’ll get so bad it feels like God mad at you/But that’s a feeling, baby, ever lose, I refuse.”