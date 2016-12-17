Pitch perfect

Like a scene from an elaborate musical, the Shillong Chamber Choir brought the courtyard of Phoenix MarketCity to life. The cheerful choir shot to fame when it won India’s Got Talent in 2010. The members haven’t stopped spreading their perfectly-harmonised music since.

The women in their long, teal skirts and men in their formal suits took to the stage, amidst a lot of cheering from the crowd. It continued throughout the jolly performance. One of the first pieces they sang was a medley of Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ and the Hindi classic ‘Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana’, which had the audience up and swaying with the beats. Next up, to everybody’s absolute delight, they sang A.R. Rahman’s piece de resistance ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ from the movie Roja. The numbers were peppered with carols such as ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’, and old classics such as ‘Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Ye’, and a beautifully rendered ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ dedicated to the people of Chennai.

Through the evening, the singers interacted with their listeners and asked them to join in their repertoire, which kept the tempo of the programme high. Come back soon, Shillong!