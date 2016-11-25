Picture of self-confidence

more-in

That was the most extraordinary acceptance speech I heard the doyen deliver on that late June evening in 1996 at Visakhapatnam. A galaxy of artists, scholars and public officials were done with their glowing tributes. They recalled what an unusual child prodigy Balamuralikrishna was. A richly gifted singer, a rare composer , a brilliant violinist, an unusual percussionist and so on. The response from Balamuralikrishna that followed was not something one often hears on such occasions.

The maestro began by acknowledging that he had been a witness, over the last two hours, to the nicest things said about him. He said that he took immense delight in the fact that the distinguished speakers had all dwelt at length on his virutes.

Much to the astonishment of the audience, Balamuralikrishna said he would not deny or refute anything that the distinguished speakers had said about him. Because to do so would have implied that each one of them had been lying through their teeth. And he was surely not going to be guilty of making such accusations against them.

The logic behind his argument was rational and he had spoken with conviction. Balamuralikrishna emphasised that he endorsed every bit of what had been said so far. In fact, he said that his contribution went many times beyond the accomplishments catalogued and celebrated before that august gathering.

For few artists would have the courage and self-confidence to acknowledge the praise in such a manner. A common reaction would have been to feign some modesty to deflect the embarrassment and awkwardness of the spotlight. There is also the all- too-ready invocation of the Almighty and gratitude to family and friends.

I remember nothing of the vocal recital connected to the event but I do have a vivid and strong recollection of these reflections, which I have recounted to my friends over the past two decades, and which I regard as an act of personal courage.

Balamuralikrishna would have been an ideal student of any top psychologist of today, promoting self-development techniques as critical inputs into personal and professional success. These skills seem to have come naturally and easily to him.